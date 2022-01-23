007 Producers Discuss Whether Idris Elba Could Take on James Bond Role Next

Months after Daniel Craig completed his tenure as James Bond, 007 producers discuss the possibility that Idris Elba will take on the iconic spy role.

During a recent visit to the Deadline Podcast, James Bond executive producer Barbara Broccoli shared her thoughts about Elba being the star of the long-running franchise. “Well, we know, Idris, we’re friends with him. And he’s a magnificent actor. You know, it’s been part of the conversation. But it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

The 007 producer further explained that she and her crew decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and they are able to reap the benefits of Craig’s tenure, they’re not going to talk about the franchise’s future quite yet.

However, Broccoli did recently confirm that the famous spy will be back. “We’ll figure that one out, but he will be back. You can rest assured James Bond will be back.”

Meanwhile, Broccoli previously shared that she thinks that the next Bond will be a man because she doesn’t believe that a woman should play the role. “I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles,” Broccoli shared. “I don’t think there are enough great roles for women and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. [Bond] should be British. So British can be any [ethnicity or race].”

The latest conversation about the franchise’s future comes just days after No Time to Die made its return to theaters as part of James Bond’s 60th anniversary.

Idris Elba Previously Spoke About Taking on the James Bond Role

In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Idris Elba spoke about the rumors of him taking on the role as Agent 007 after Craig’s departure. “Honestly, it’s a rumor that’s really starting to eat itself. If there was ever any chance of me getting Bond, it’s gone.”

Elba further confirmed that the supposed talks with 007 producers actually never happened. He also blamed Craig for sparking the rumors. “Daniel Craig actually set the rumors off. About four years ago, he said Idris Elba would be a great Bond and then it started to creep. I blame Daniel.”

However, according to The Sun, sources have also reported that Elba is in talks to star in the next Bond film, but as a villain. “Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there’s a role in the next Bond for him if he wants it,” the source explained. They also said that he won’t be the title character.

“[The producers] do recognize the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next installment,” the source continued. “It is still very early days for the conversation but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain.”