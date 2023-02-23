’24’ Alum Kiefer Sutherland Takes on World of Corporate Espionage in Trailer for New Paramount+ Series: VIDEO

Kiefer Sutherland is back on TV as the 24 alum gets busy taking on the world of corporate espionage in Rabbit Hole. That’s the name of his new series that will air on Paramount+ starting on March 26. Sutherland plays John Weir, who is a highly-skilled technician. But a job he’s on goes sour. Weir gets framed for the murder of Treasury Department official Edward Homm. He’s played by Rob Yang. He starts fighting for democracy as someone has designs on controlling populations.



You can see the first full-length trailer for the series right here. Things seem suspicious all around John, including the old business associate, played by Jason Butler Harner, who hooked him up with the mission that might sink him. Then there’s the FBI agent, played by Enid Graham, who smells some kind of corporate-espionage conspiracy, and the lawyer, played by Meta Golding, who entered his life last night.

Co-creator Glenn Ficarra describes Dr. Ben Wilson to Entertainment Weekly as “a spy who’s been out in the cold too long.” Wilson’s voice rings out throughout the show’s trailer. “You need to know what you’re getting into,” he tells Weir & Co. “This isn’t cops and robbers. … So what’s it going to be? Are you going to be heroic and difficult? Or are you going to be sensible and help us save the world?”

So, through a montage of political rallies and protests pocked with emotions and explosions, Wilson says, “No one’s ever succeeded in toppling a democracy as ours. But a country rife with anger and division… is a job already half done.” Now, the job that lies ahead for Weir is both dangerous and confusing.

Sutherland Says He Was Intrigued To Play A Highly-Skilled Protagonist

Kiefer Sutherland says that he was intrigued to inhabit a protagonist that was highly skilled. But Weir is someone who suddenly found himself in a losing battle with reality. Sutherland’s recent credits include The First Lady and Designated Survivor.

“To have the opportunity to play a character whose entire essence is founded in being in control, only to have that stripped away, and then thrust into a world where up is down, left is right, etc., was very exciting to me,” Sutherland told EW. “Also, to have the opportunity to work with [co-creators] John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who I have so much respect for as directors and writers, made this one of the easier decisions I’ve had to make.”