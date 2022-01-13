’60 Minutes’ Spinoff Canceled After Less Than a Year at Paramount+

It looks like the CBS “60 Minutes” spinoff is getting a timeout– and an indefinite one at that. Execs decided to pull the plug after streaming the show for less than a year on the Paramount+ platform. After going public with the news, Paramount+ offered Variety this statement on the matter:

“We are proud of the team at 60 Minutes Plus and of the stories they produced, which informed the audience about some of the most important issues of our time. Their journalism was recognized with several awards, including a Gracie, National Headliner, and NABJ Salute to Excellence Award. The excellent work that has been done by the 60 Minutes Plus team will continue to be on Paramount Plus.”

An Overview of the ’60 Minutes Plus’ Team

Seth Doane, a news correspondent with CBS, headed the “60 Minutes Plus” project with the help of an impressive team. Wesley Lowery, for example, was a Pulitzer Prize winner in 2016 for contributions to The Washington Post. Another CBS news correspondent, Enrique Acevedo, joined the project as a former Univision news correspondent and made “60 Minutes” history as the first-ever Latino correspondent. Then there was Laurie Segall who formerly worked as a CNN journalist and boasted her own news-and-production company called “Dot Dot Dot.”

CBS reportedly remains in active discussions with the team, though none of the members have provided any comments regarding such.

The Legacy of the OG Series

After five whole decades, the OG “60 Minutes” series continues to rake in hefty ratings for the CBS network. To this day, it still ranks as one of the network’s top series. It sits just behind “Survivor,” the reality series hosted by Jeff Probst.

“60 Minutes Plus” wasn’t the only spinoff of the series, either. In the past, the brand tried to expand with the release of a spinoff called “60 Minutes II.” This spinoff debuted in ’99 and continued to run until getting the ax in 2005. The latest spinoff attempted to draw in a new audience on a new platform, though it doesn’t appear to have worked.

In a past interview, the Executive Producer of the OG series (Bill Owens) described “60 Minutes Plus” saying:

“[It’s an] opportunity for us to get our journalism in front of people who probably see ’60 Minutes’ when they are giving their mother and father a kiss and going out to see their friends… [So] let’s reach them where they are.”

Although the spinoff has been nixed, news continues to be important for the Paramount+ service. The streaming service currently hosts several documentary projects from a variety of sources including See It Now Studios. Susan Zirinsky, the former President of CBS News, leads this production unit.