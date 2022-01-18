‘9-1-1’: FOX Boss Teases More Potential Offshoots in ‘9-1-1’ Universe

A higher-up at FOX recently teased the potential for more 9-1-1 franchise shows. Currently, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are doing very well on the network. 9-1-1 follows a group of first responders as they tackle tough cases and have to deal with chaotic personal lives. 9-1-1: Lone Star follows a similar premise, but in Texas. Now, it looks like more of these shows could be headed to the network.

Because the shows have been so successful, Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at FOX, told Deadline that it’s definitely a possibility if the producers are into it.

“If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready,” he said.

This would not be the first time a network has capitalized on the success of a show and turned it into a franchise. In fact, networks like CBS and NBC have really capitalized on that strategy over the past few years. CBS has the FBI franchise as well as NCIS. Both of those franchises have three shows.

NBC meanwhile has the Law & Order franchise which is expanding with a re-boot of Law & Order. It also has the One Chicago franchise. The One Chicago franchise does very well and would be a definite rival if 9-1-1 continues to expand.

9-1-1 aired its 5th season in September. It’s on a hiatus right now and will return in the spring. Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Lone Star is currently airing its third season and just came back earlier this month.

Can You Expect a ‘9-1-1’ Crossover Soon?

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are a part of the same universe. And shows that are, like those in the One Chicago franchise, really benefit from crossover events. They’re difficult to pull off from a production standpoint, but fans love them and they often give shows a boost in the ratings.

But previous 9-1-1 crossover plans have been thwarted by COVID. There’s been a smaller crossover event, but fans are still hoping for a bigger one.

Unfortunately, according to showrunner Tim Minear, that’s going to be complicated for both current seasons. COVID is still a factor, and the schedules of other actors also complicate the plans.

“There have been many challenges … Last year, there was the challenge of initially just trying to make both shows during a worldwide pandemic. Well, that hasn’t changed. We’re still making these shows during a worldwide pandemic, and there have been other complications, cast availability complications. look, I’m gonna make sure Angela Bassett gets to be in Black Panther 2. There’s no way I’m not gonna make that happen,” he told TV Insider.

So you may want to hold your breath on any big event between the two series. But honestly, it’s not needed right now. 9-1-1: Lone Star is doing just fine on its own. You can tune in on Mondays at 8/7 central for new episodes.