9-1-1: Lone Star fans are hoping for a West Wing reunion. Here’s why:

In a recent episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, we saw Lisa Edelstein return as T.K strand’s mother, Gwyn. Edelstein played Laurie in The West Wing. In 9-1-1: Lone Star, her character was recently confined to scenes with T.K Strand’s actor, Ronen Rubenstein. But fans are hoping to see her re-unite with a different actor, who was also on The West Wing.

Of course, this would be with lead actor Rob Lowe, who played a key role in The West Wing as Sam Seaborn. Seeing the two of them in the same scene together would be quite a treat. And depending on T.K’s health status, it just might happen.

The two could reunite in two ways at this point. In the next episode, Lowe’s character, Owen Strand, could make it down the mountain in time to see his son. Gwyn, whose T.K’s mom, is already there. T.K Strand has been put in a coma following a very dangerous rescue attempt. He wound up saving the life of a young boy who nearly drowned in a frozen lake, but at a huge cost.

The two actors could also re-unite if Owen pops into T.K’s dream sequence at the same time. T.K Strand actor Ronen Rubinstein did indicate that we have a lot more dream sequence stuff to come. And part of that will look into T.K’s relationship with his mother.

Here’s How the Future Looks For ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Fan Favorite T.K Strand

Right now, T.K strand is in the hospital, still struggling to cling to life. So while the West Wing reunion would make for fun visuals, it would be under tough circumstances.

Rubinstein, however, has assured fans that this is not the end for T.K.

“If we put two and two together and we’ve been paying attention to me being on set, I think it’s safe to say that T.K. does not die, luckily, but that’s not to say that this most recent incident is not gonna affect him mentally and physically,” he said in an interview with TV Insider.

The next episode will also see us learn why T.K and Carlos broke up. Again, that information should come out of T.K’s dream sequence. Fans were shocked to learn that they had broken up off-screen, and have been really craving answers.

T.K’s incident in the lake has also put a lot on the shoulders of Vega, who feels absolutely awful that she lead the rescue mission that almost got him killed.

If you want to catch the upcoming episode, which will also see Grace go into labor, you can tune in to FOX on January 31st at 8/7 central.