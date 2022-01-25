‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Full Recap of Episode 3

With a storyline that has the cast still in an ice storm, 9-1-1: Lone Star airs Episode 3 on Monday night. Let’s see what happened.

The show stars Rob Lowe and is a spin-off of 9-1-1 that stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause. We’ll get this assist from TV Line on what happened in Lowe’s show.

Owen, played by Lowe, opens up by disarming a coyote that was threatening his new friends. Yet that also means more coyotes were nearby on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Owen relocated his entire crew to his cabin. One man refused and went into the frozen land himself. He got gunned down by a sheriff, or a “private contractor” as he put it.

This dude got to Owen’s cabin and held everyone at gunpoint. An obvious nice guy, right? Not so. Then Marjan blows up the sheriff’s car and Owen gets the guy’s gun. Sadie delivered the final blow.

Marjan filled Sadie in on all the drama with the 126. Saide then asks Owen, “Why won’t you sign that letter of apology? Is it an ego thing? Is it a guy thing?” Owen still is hesitant to sign it, but the past three weeks pushed him closer.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Finds Owen Being Pushed Closer To Signing Letter of Apology

Owen gets brought up to speed on 9-1-1: Lone Star about the situation with T.K. He “woke up” at home with his mom, played by Lisa Edelstein, this week. But T.K. is still in the hospital, where his heart is back in rhythm but the rest of his vitals haven’t returned to normal. Right now, T.K. faces multi-system organ failure.

Tommy, riddled with guilt, didn’t mince words when she told Grace that it’s “pretty clear where this is headed.” Keeping T.K. sedated may help, but if his vitals continue trending downward, they’ll lose him.

How does this episode end? With Grace going to the hospital in labor. But we have a blizzard and ice storm, right? Her car gets stuck in the snow. Billy was with her in the car. Yeah, it might not be good to have in there with her.

But he is a first responder who has done many miraculous things. It could be Billy to the rescue for having a baby delivery in the middle of a snowpocalypse.

The show will return next Monday on Fox for Episode 4 this season. Based on this week’s episode, they probably will be dealing with a serious ice and snow storm situation. But this is a show of first responders, so we might presume they will find a way out of this storm. Fans will be watching to see how everything finishes on 9-1-1: Lone Star.