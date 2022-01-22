‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Gives Sneak Peek of Comatose T.K.’s Dream Sequence: VIDEO

9-1-1: Lone Star just gave fans a sneak peek into a comatose T.K’s mind. The upcoming episode will see T.K barely clinging on to life, with his loved ones telling him to fight for his life.

And while T.K is in a coma, he dreams up a visit with his mother. His mom says she came in when she heard he was in the hospital, but dream T.K has no idea what she’s talking about. They catch up on family life before his mom tells him

“You need to fight,” and T.K has no idea what that means.

“Fight who?” he asks. He keeps hearing some beeping. And it sounds like it’s from the outside world, from the machines he’s hooked up to in the hospital. And he’s not in good shape.

T.K Strand was put in that coma after rescuing a child who had fallen into a frozen lake.

Showrunner Tim Minnear told TV Insider that the episode will follow him fighting that fight.

“T.K. is going to go through a lot to try to survive,” showrunner Tim Minear said. “We’re gonna sort of go into his head a little bit and he’s gonna learn something about himself and it’s gonna absolutely affect everybody around him. Tommy is his captain. Owen is his father. Carlos is the love of his life. Everybody else are family members to T.K. So T.K. becomes sort of a rallying point for all the characters, and it kind of slaps Owen out of his complacency, which is not really complacency so much as it is fear.”

How Long will the ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Ice Storm Last?

We’re deep in a tumultuous ice storm that is rocking the lives of these first responders, and it looks like the storm is sticking around for at least a couple more episodes. Episode four deals with Grace going into Labor during this ice storm, and episode 3, of course, deals with T.K hospitalized during the storm.

Episode 4, Push is definitely going to be a big one as well. Of course, everything is complicated by the storm.

“Grace is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor, and Judd, Owen and Tommy race to find her,” the description of the episode reads.

And we still have to figure out what’s next for T.K. It’s hard to say whether or not the Ice storm will last through more episodes, but its effects on infrastructure will probably continue to be a plot point throughout the season. The storm is based on the very real storm that tore through Texas last year.

9-1-1: Lone Star will return on January 24th at 8/7 central on FOX. If you’re wondering about the return of 9-1-1, we won’t get new episodes of the flagship show until the spring.