‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Ronen Rubinstein Opens Up About T.K. and Carlos’ Break Up

9-1-1: Lone Star has been shocking fans since its return earlier this month. And perhaps nothing is more shocking than everything that’s happened with T.K Strand. First, we learned that T.K and Carlos, the shows’ most beloved couple, broke up off-screen. Then, we saw T.K fall into a coma after rescuing a child during an ice storm.

Of course, while fans were reeling from the T.K and Carlos breakup, T.K’s survival kind of became the forefront of the discussion. But now that T.K strand Ronen Rubinstein has said that T.K will survive, fans are still dying to know what on earth happened between T.K and Carlos and if they are going to get back together.

According to an interview Rubinstein just did with TV Insider, Episode four of the season will answer that question. In fact, he says that we’ll definitely learn the reason they decided to call it quits. ost fans right now think T.K broke it off with Carlos, but we don’t know for sure yet. That question will be answered definitively next week.

And thankfully, it doesn’t appear we’ll have to worry about either of the two seeing other people. When asked about the possibility, Rubinstein shut it down quick.

“I don’t think we’d ever do that to that relationship,” he said. “I’m gonna echo what [showrunner] Tim [Minnear] said: He loves focusing on storylines where we’re bringing people back together. It’s why he broke us up offscreen because he wanted to see the road back.”

The ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Says that ‘Road Back’ is Difficult

Just like with getting the firehouse back, what matters in this situation is how these two will reunite. And how they will, hopefully, patch things up and get together again.

“I think the road back is sometimes more interesting than the initial breakup or the heartbreak,” Rubinstein said. “We get to watch the really difficult road for Tarlos and I’m optimistic that things are gonna work out, but it’s a question of how is it gonna happen. “

And of course, for someone like T.K, whose been through a ton of grief, relationships are difficult, and these roads back are often riddled with bumps. In fact, even if they do get back together, they’ll have to work to make their relationship function well.

It’ll also be interesting to see how the trauma of this near-death experience T.K just went through will change things for both of them.

“[For] someone like T.K., who’s had tremendous heartbreak and trauma, we’ll see what that does to their relationship if they do get back together,” Rubinstein said. “We’ll see if it’s gonna be smooth and then it will be bumpy again or if it’ll be bumpy the whole time.”