Well, 9-1-1: Lone Star has officially aired episode three, and the fate of T.K Strand is still looking dicey. Thankfully, T.K strand Actor Ronen Rubinstein has cleared some things up.

In an interview with TV Insider, Rubinstein has confirmed that T.K will not die. So you can let out a breath there. But the recovery process following his Coma is still going to be incredibly difficult. Strand fell into a coma after rescuing a boy from a frozen lake during an ice storm that slammed the city. Now, T.K is barely hanging on to life.

“If we put two and two together and we’ve been paying attention to me being on set, I think it’s safe to say that T.K. does not die, luckily, but that’s not to say that this most recent incident is not gonna affect him mentally and physically,” the actor told the publication.

Rubinstein Says This Incident Will Have Real Consequences for his ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Character

Just like it would in real life, getting this injured is going to have real consequences for T.K’s mental and physical well-being. These ripple effects will likely last throughout the season, or even longer. 9-1-1: Lone Star isn’t a show that’s going to throw plotlines away that easily.

It’ll also be interesting to see how it’ll impact his relationships. Much to the devastation of fans, T.K and Carlos broke up shortly before the incident. Will they be able to mend things? Will nearly dying give T.K a new perspective?

“Our showrunner, the brilliant Tim [Minear], said that we’re not just gonna fly by these sort of incidents anymore and we’re actually gonna let them live and let them breathe. There’s definitely gonna be some lingering effects mentally and physically,” he explained.

The next episode will see the Ice storm continue to rage. Rubinstein teases that we also may see more of that dreamworld we left him in episode 3. The episode will also find Grace caught up in the storm as she goes into labor, so it’s going to be a huge episode for a lot of the characters. Hopefully, Grace will get the care she needs to deliver the baby safely.

“Episode 4, he’s very much not out of the woods just yet. There’s gonna be a lot of suffering for him and we might see more of his sort of dreamworld with his mom, Gwyn, and we’ll get to learn more of why he is in that dreamworld with her and what exactly that means and what metaphor it shows ’cause it definitely shows something that we’ll learn later on,” he continued.

The next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will air on Monday, January 31st at 9/8 central on Fox.