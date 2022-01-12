‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Showrunner Calls T.K. Strand the ‘Rallying Point’ for Characters Moving Forward

Following the third season premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star, showrunner Tim Minear is opening up about how Ronen Rubinstein’s T.K. Strand has a major impact on the other characters of the series.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, the 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner opened up about Strand’s situation. The character notably was left in a very precarious situation at the end of the show’s most recent episode. “T.K. is going to go through a lot to try to survive,” Minear explained. “We’re gonna sort of go into his head a little bit, and he’s gonna learn something about himself. It’s gonna absolutely affect everybody around him .”

Minear goes on to explain that the 9-1-1: Lone Star character is becoming a “rallying point” for all the characters. “Tommy is his captain. Owen is his father. Carlos is the love of his life. Everybody else are family members to T.K.”

But with Strand becoming that rally point, Minear believes that it “slaps” Owen out of his complacency. “Which is not really complacency so much as it is fear.”

9-1-1: Lone Star is taking a week off and will return on January 24th. In the upcoming episode, titled Shock & Thaw, the ice storm continues as Owen tries to save stranded migrants. Strand’s life is also hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, Grace is preparing to give birth to her baby.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Ronen Rubinstein Opens Up About His Acting Career Successes

During an October 2021 interview with Digital Journal, 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein spoke about his career-defining moments as well as his success throughout the years. “The biggest thing is overcoming a period of time where you are not working. Money is running out. And you keep getting told no. And somehow finding that inner strength to keep going. To keep believing in yourself.”

However, though he struggled, Rubinstein said that it helped him to remain optimistic and continue to try. “To keep working and just almost blindly believing in yourself because nobody believes in you when you are up-and-coming.”

While talking about his support system, Rubinstein shared, “Everybody believes you when you are successful, but in the beginning, you are your own support team, where it’s you against the world.”

Rubinstein also that while he didn’t work for eight to ten months, things just happened for him. I really hit the jackpot with 9-1-1: Lone Star. Because it checks off all of those boxes. It happens to be a huge show. But most importantly, people connect to it. Because the stories are worth telling and the messages are worth conveying.”

The 9-1-1: Lone Star castmate went on to add that he feels very fortunate to be successful in that way.