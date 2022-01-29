‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Sierra McClain Opens Up About Grace Having a Baby During the Ice Storm

This Monday on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Austin’s epic ice storm get even more intense when Grace Ryder goes into labor at the absolute wrong time.

Warning, spoilers ahead.

Because life is never simple for the members of the 126, Grace doesn’t just go into labor during a life-threatening storm—she goes into labor during a life-threatening storm while stranded in a car. And neither her husband Judd nor her EMS friends could find her.

As always, creators Tim Minear and Ryan Murphy really know how to ramp up the drama. But the crazy plot twist was no shock to Grace’s actress Sierra McClain. Well, not all of it.

“I wasn’t surprised in the least,” McClain told The New York Post. “Some of it was shocking to me, like the fact that Billy was going to be involved. But the fact that it wasn’t traditional, I can’t lie. I was like, ‘I wouldn’t expect anything less from Lone Star!”

In the episode, Grace only had one person by her side when the contractions kicked in, Billy Tyson (Billy Burke). And if you watched the season 2 closer, you probably know that he’s not a firehouse favorite right now.

But even though Grace despises Billy, McClain loves working with his actor. So, she didn’t mind sharing the screen with him.

“It was really great. I’m a big fan of Billy’s,” she continued. “… he was such a good sport about everything.”

McClain Asked for Mother for Advice Ahead of Filming her ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Birth Scene

While preparing for Grace’s terrifying birth scene, Sierra McClain asked her mother for advice—because she could relate to her character’s situation.

“My mom is the best reference because she gave birth to my youngest sister with no pain medicine,” she shared. “So, she reminds her of that every time she does something that she’s not supposed to do … but probably much like actual birth, nothing can really prep you for it. You just have to go in and do it, which is exactly how I felt when I was in it.”

Since the start of the show, and even in flashback scenes, marriage hasn’t always been easy for Grace and Judd. But they always manage to come through stronger. And with the new baby at home, the two will likely have a short period of bliss.

But don’t get too comfortable with their happiness because McClain teased that it won’t last long.

“It seems as though they’re going to settle down and just have a break and enjoy the baby, and enjoy each other as new parents, but I’m not sure it’s going to end that way. It never does!” she said.

“There are going to be a couple things that really affect her and Judd as a couple, as parents, and as a family,” McClain continued. ” I won’t say too much, but I will say that somebody comes into Judd’s life and Grace’s life that will shake their world a little bit.”