‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Star Gina Torres Opens Up About Dual Identity on Show

9-1-1: Lone Star actress Gina Torres spoke candidly about her dual identity and the entertainment industry.

In a new interview with Bustle, the Tommy Vega actress spoke about changing the stigma of an Afro-Latinidad in television.

“At 28, I was just trying to work,” she began. “We didn’t use terms like “platform” and “branding” at that time. It wasn’t so much about a stigma or to change people’s ideas because we literally didn’t exist. It was about being present. My mere existence, and being who I am completely and always and unapologetically so, that in and of itself was an act of rebellion. I was always myself and proudly Afro-Latina.”

She even asked 9-1-1: Lone Star creators if she could speak Spanish on screen whenever she is given the chance. Previously, at the age of about 25, she was told by the crew of another show that it would have been a problem.

“I was told by producers that they didn’t want to “confuse” their audience [with my Afro-Latina identity],” she recalled. “So there was some issue as to whether they wanted to hire me because my surname is Torres and they felt like that would be too confronting and confusing for middle America.”

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Compared to ‘Suits’

She revealed that it was during Season 2 of filming Suits that she became comfortable advocating for herself and her identity. The producers came to her and asked if they could use her identity in her character Jessica’s storyline.

“And they incorporated [my Afro-Latinidad] a little bit,” she added. “I guess as I stood trial or I was taking the stand, [my character Jessica’s] middle name was revealed as Lourdes. So, I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a little Easter egg for all of you out there who are paying attention.'”

By Season 4 they worked it into her backstory even more.

“It was incredibly important for me to reestablish Jessica Pearson as being a woman of Afro-Latinidad descent,” she concluded.”

In the same interview, Torres spoke about how her characters in Suits and 9-1-1: Lone Star are similar. Both are strong and independent women with important jobs.

“If I can paraphrase Jessica Rabbit, ‘I’m not really the boss, I’m just drawn that way.'” Torres said that her physicality, being tall and having a deep voice, it was easy to land the roles. This was before she could “cut her teeth” in the acting world.

“I sort of learned from these women that I was portraying along the way and I was faking it ’til I made it. Now, I’m just like, “Oh yeah, I own it. I own all of it. Absolutely.” It’s a right to be able to get to that place, and you have to own it. But it’s not free,” she concluded.