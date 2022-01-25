‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Star Gina Torres Reflects on Early Roles

Gina Torres currently plays the striking and expertly skilled Captain Tommy Vega on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” but before that she was “going where the work is.” Meaning, she took jobs as they came, whatever they entailed. She had to prepare herself for time away from her family, if she wanted to pursue her dream career.

In conversation with Bustle recently, Torres spoke about her previous roles, what sacrifice looked like when she was younger, and her self-confidence at 28 versus now.

When asked about her early roles, Torres mentioned living in Auckland, New Zealand at 28-years-old. “I was a recurring character in ‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,'” she said. She played Nebula, the pirate captain, on “Hercules”for 9 episodes. She also appeared as Cleopatra in one episode of “Xena: Warrior Princess.”

Torres also had a role in the “Matrix” sequels as Cas, Dozer’s widow. She worked with Laurence Fishburne on those films, who would later become her first husband, and says, “People think we met on the set of ‘Matrix,’ but we met prior to that.”

She’s probably most recognized among sci-fi enthusiasts as Zoe Washburne on “Firefly.” Zoe was a soldier and then a smuggler aboard the ship Serenity. She played Zoe for all 14 episodes of “Firefly.” The show was short-lived, but became a cult classic.

Additionally, Torres starred on “Suits” as Jessica Pearson, and the spin-off “Pearson” which focused on her character. She played Pearson on “Suits” from 2011 to 2018, for a total of 94 episodes. The show “Pearson” lasted for 10.

Now, on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Gina Torres is even more of a beloved figure. Tommy Vega is tough and dedicated to her job as captain of the emergency response team. She’s fearless, and a little bit intimidating, but she’s still vulnerable at times; she’s grounded, and well-rounded, just like Gina Torres.

Gina Torres Talks ‘Dual Identity’ as Afro-Latina

In the same Bustle interview, Gina Torres touched on her dual identity as Afro-Latina, and how it translated to the entertainment industry.

“At 28, I was just trying to work,” she started. “We didn’t use terms like “platform” and “branding” at that time. It wasn’t so much about a stigma or to change people’s ideas because we literally didn’t exist. It was about being present. My mere existence, and being who I am completely and always and unapologetically so, that in and of itself was an act of rebellion. I was always myself and proudly Afro-Latina.”

She spoke about working on “Suits,” and how, later in the show, her identity was written more into her character, Jessica Pearson.

“Somewhere around Season 2 of ‘Suits,'” she continued, “one of the writers said, “So… Torres?” It always starts like that, by the way. “So… Torres… So are you half?” And they incorporated [my Afro-Latinidad] a little bit. I guess as I stood trial or I was taking the stand, [my character Jessica’s] middle name was revealed as Lourdes. So, I was like, “Oh, there’s a little Easter egg for all of you out there who are paying attention.”