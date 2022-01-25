‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Star Gina Torres Reveals Advice for Younger Self

9-1-1: Lone Star actress Gina Torres just gave some sound advice for her younger self. Torres plays Tommy Vega on 9-1-1: Lone Star and has also had roles in Serenity, Firefly, Suits, West World, Star Wars: Rebels, and many other films and TV shows.

She recently sat down with Bustle to talk about her career and place in the entertainment industry. In it, she gave some advice to her younger self. It’s straight to the point, and something most people would probably say to their younger selves as well.

“It’s gonna be this thing called Instagram. Post wisely,” she said.

Torres has been in the entertainment industry for a while with her first credited role in 1992. She also had a role in the Matrix sequels and was married to Laurence Fishburne from 2002 through 2018.

Torres Also Reflected on her ‘Duel Identity’

When Torres was younger, the words for representation in media were different. As an Afro-Latina, she talked about her experience in the industry in the 90s, and how it changed over time.

“At 28, I was just trying to work,” she said. “We didn’t use terms like “platform” and “branding” at that time. It wasn’t so much about a stigma or to change people’s ideas because we literally didn’t exist. It was about being present. My mere existence, and being who I am completely and always and unapologetically so, that in and of itself was an act of rebellion. I was always myself and proudly Afro-Latina.”

However, as the years went on, more of her roles actually tried to incorporate her identity into her work. In Suits, for instance, they actually gave her a character a family that looked similar to her own.

She’s asked the producers of 9-1-1: Lone Star if she can speak Spanish when she has the chance, and they’ve embraced that part of her.

Tommy Vega Has Kepy Busy this Season of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Since the 126th closed down, we’ve found Tommy and her team working privately on 9-1-1: Lone Star. But even though they work privately, they’re still working hard to keep people safe. it’s a challenge made difficult by an ice storm that devastated the city.

And Tommy makes an impossible choice to send T.K into a rescue without great gear. He saves a kid drowning in a frozen pond, but nearly at the cost of his own life. So now, Tommy is dealing with the burden of guilt, sitting awake and feeling horrible as T.K lays in the hospital.

T.K will probably pull through, but the guilt of this incident may change everything for Tommy.

If you want to catch the next episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, you can tune in to FOX on Monday, January 31st at 8/7 central.