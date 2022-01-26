‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Star Rob Lowe Once Got Banned from a Basketball Locker Room: Here’s Why

Rob Lowe is one of the most iconic actors of the last several decades. He has starred in all sorts of roles from “The West Wing” to “Parks and Recreation” to his current project, “9-1-1: Lone Star”. Well, on a recent appearance of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Lowe told a hilarious story as to why the Los Angeles fan got banned from the Lakers’ locker room back in the ’80s.

During this time, legendary NBA head coach Pat Riley was humming it with the legendary franchise. As Lowe told Kimmel, “Well, I had [gone on the team plane], but Pat Riley ended up barring me from going on the team plane, and really barred me from staying in the team hotel. . . . Well, Jimmy, it was the ’80s.”

Riley pulled the plug on Rob Lowe going with the team on the plane and even staying away from the team hotel. It was a big decision by Riley at the time, but why did he not allow Lowe on the plane or in the hotel?

He continued, “I mean, what a badge of honor to be banned by Pat Riley, come on! . . . It might have been when I gave a player who shall go nameless a Quaalude, and they went on an 0-for-60 shooting slump. In all seriousness, I think it was 0 for 32.” Now it all makes a lot more sense. Lowe hilariously took his ban in stride. Riley was a defense-first coach who won championships in the league. Lowe saw getting banned by him to be pretty cool. And who could blame him?

However, who was the player? Rob Lowe doesn’t name any names. Still, folks are curious as to which player went on that historic cold streak? Who was it?

Rob Lowe on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Lowe has excelled in this new drama on FOX. He told EW, “Ryan Murphy wrote Nip/Tuck for me and my agents never gave it to me. How about them apples? [Laughs] I had lunch with him and told him how much I loved Nip/Tuck and he was horrified as well [that it didn’t work out]. It’s one of the great Hollywood stories! For 15 years, we’ve been trying to find something [to do] together, but I’ve always been unavailable for the most part. I’m a big fan of what he, Brad [Falchuk], and Tim [Minear] did with the genre.”

Lowe wanted to work with Murphy for a long time. Finally, the stars aligned for the duo.

He concluded, “I love action; I love a good procedural, but that kind of special sauce they throw on it makes it not only really interesting to watch but really, really interesting as an actor. In any given episode, I’m playing comedy, I’m playing a leading man, I’m playing action, and I’m playing really raw emotion. You just don’t get many opportunities as an actor to go to the kind of places that you can in Ryan, Tim, and Brad’s shows.”

You can watch “9-1-1: Lone Star” on FOX.