‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Turns In Impressive Ratings Through First Month of Season 3

Many of our favorite prime-time shows returned to the airwaves this month premiering the second halves of their current seasons. However, FOX’s 9-1-1: Lone Star was just getting started. And, according to the recent rating numbers, this was the perfect move for the first-responder drama.

The third season of the 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star started later than most, premiering on January 3. And, when Lone Star premiered this winter, it took over the timeslot previously held by 9-1-1. This slot was open since the original 9-1-1 is currently on a brief hiatus until March. And, taking over this time slot has proven beneficial for Lone Star. Early numbers for the spin-off series have shown that the drama is quickly becoming a FOX network fan-favorite.

So far this season, 9-1-1: Lone Star has pulled in as many as 5.5 million viewers during the original live broadcast of the series. The rating numbers for the popular drama series continue to soar within the first two days of the episode’s premiere with as many as 7.4 million viewers catching up on episodes via DVR options. And, as many as 8.1 viewers are turning in to catch 9-1-1: Lone Star’s third season within a week of each episode’s original premiere.

These numbers are giving the show’s parent series, 9-1-1 a run for its money. This series which pulled in some of the biggest television ratings this fall pulled in about 5.2 million viewers for the live premieres. This falls just below the 9-1-1: Lone Star rating numbers. However, 9-1-1 is still the top-dog with 7.6 million viewers turning in within the first three days of the show’s premiere; and a whopping 8.3 million viewers within a week of an episode premiere.

Could ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Be Teasing A ‘West Wing’ Reunion?

A recent episode of the popular FOX television series brought in a guest star that is very familiar to fans of the former NBC political drama series, The West Wing. Coming to 9-1-1: Lone Star as the mother to T.K. Strand is Lisa Edelstein. Edelstein’s character, Gwyn has so far only been featured in scenes with her television son who is played by Ronen Rubenstein. However, some fans of the popular series are hoping she will venture out of this bubble and reunite with another former member of The West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lone Star player, Rob Lowe.

Of course, a reunion between these two former West Wing stars will be a treat for viewers. And, it could very likely happen. Rob Lowe’s 9-1-1: Lone Star character, Owen Strand is likely to leave his current location atop a make it to the hospital to see his son, T.K. And, chances are, if he does he will run into Edelstein’s Gwyn.

Or, the two actors could reunite in one of T.K.’s dream sequences. The character has been put into a coma following injuries he sustained in a daring rescue saving a boy from drowning in a frozen lake. Rubenstein has hinted that there are more dream sequence moments to come as his character fights for his life. Chances are both Lowe’s character and Edelstein’s could be connecting within one of these storylines as well.