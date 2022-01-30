‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: What Is Rob Lowe’s Net Worth?

Rob Lowe’s iconic resume spans four decades of memorable film and television roles, but how much is the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor worth?

Lowe’s first role was on the sitcom A New Kind of Family. He starred on the show from 1979-1980, before rising to prominence as a teen idol after appearing in The Outsiders in 1983. Lowe joined the iconic “Brat Pack” of popular teen actors in the 1980s, including Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, and Judd Nelson. These circles were also known for their intense partying.

In the 1990s, he continued to star in films. Lowe, additionally, hosted Saturday Night Live three times between 1990 and 2000. His career saw a revival in 1999 when he joined the cast of The West Wing. Lowe played Sam Seaborn, spokesman for President Josiah Bartlett. His character was loosely based on George Stephanopoulos who worked under President Bill Clinton. Other stars included Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, and Martin Sheen.

After The West Wing, his next notable television role was that of Chris Traeger on Parks & Recreation. He became something of a fan favorite in an already stacked cast. Headlined by Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation boasted a talented ensemble cast including Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, and others.

Since then, he starred in Code Black and The Grinder. He now appears on 9-1-1: Lone Star as firefighter captain Owen Strand. Throughout his long career, Lowe amassed both a resume and a fortune. Lowe’s current net worth is estimated around $60 million. This is both due to his career and several valuable properties located in Montecito, California.

9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Talks Life After Recovery

Despite his party boy past, Lowe chose to get sober 32 years ago. According to Lowe, his wakeup call came from his mother. After a long night of partying, she told him his grandmother suffered a heart attack.

I remember going into the bathroom, looking at myself in the mirror and my thought process was, ‘You need to drink directly from this bottle of Cuervo Gold so you can go to sleep, so you can wake up, so you can deal with this,’” Lowe explained. “Out of all the things that had gone on in my life, that was the thing where finally I went, ‘This is no way to live.’ I went to rehab 48 hours later.”

Now, after raising two sons and seeing an uptake in his career, Lowe feels better than ever.

“I’ve never been happier, personally or professionally [and] there’s not a day that goes by where I’m not thankful about it all,” he said. “I have gratitude and profound humility for the gifts that I’ve been given, and worked for, in this world.”