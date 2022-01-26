‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Why Show Needs to Bring Back One Forgotten Element

9-1-1 Lone Star continues into season 3 following a shocking separation of characters after the close of station 126. The idea behind the detachment is to hone in on each of their individual storylines. However, not all fans agree with the disjointed approach.

To recap, the end of season 2 shows Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) rejecting the offer of becoming Deputy Fire Chief which instead goes to Billy Tyson. As the newly appointed Deputy Fire Chief, Billy decides to close station 126 because of budget cuts shown in Owen’s financial reports. Now in season 3, everyone has split off to do their own things. For instance, Owen has taken hiatus in the woods while Tommy, T.K., and Gillian move house, and Judd and Grace learn to take on their new role as parents.

Seems simple enough, right? Unfortunately, the many different narratives get confusing without station 126 being the characters’ one commonality. The excess of storylines provides audiences with too many pieces to follow what’s taking place on the show.

Will 9-1-1 Lone Star bring back station 126?

9-1-1: Lone Star executive producer Tim Minear is hoping to give each actor their moment in the spotlight, so to speak. However, this approach seems to do more harm than good. Tommy, T.K., and Gillian are completely out of touch with Owen. Not to mention both groups appear even more distant from Grace and Judd.

Other series that have been successful in achieving multiple plots at once include Shonda Rhime’s Station 19. Station 19 works because the different storylines share some kind of common ground. Each individual plot interconnects with another throughout the entirety of the show.

The American procedural drama presents a number of narratives that appear completely separate from one another. As a result, viewers are having difficulty making sense of the show. The lack of connection makes it seem like there are three different shows instead of one. As it stands, cast members of 9-1-1: Lone Star are currently only sharing in the devastation following a Texas snowstorm shown in the first few episodes.

Hopefully, 9-1-1 Lone Star will get it together in the coming weeks. The next two episodes airing on January 24 and January 31, 2022, seem to be heading in the right direction from what we can tell. In season 3, episode 4, community members are working together to find Grace who happens to be in labor during a snowstorm.

Minear did mention he might break up the group early on in season 3 before bringing them all back together again. Perhaps bringing all the narratives back together again is a sign that station 126 may appear in future episodes.

Tune in to 9-1-1 Lone Star Mondays on FOX to find out.