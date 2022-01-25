‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Will Grace Give Birth in Upcoming Episode?

9-1-1: Lone Star just gave us an action-packed episode, but it’s following up with yet another one for episode four. In it, we may very well see Grace give birth. The episode will pick up right back where we left off, still in the midst of an ice storm.

And yes, Grace is going to go into labor. And the description for the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode tells us this labor is going to be a difficult one.

The description tells us that “Grace is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor, and Judd, Owen and Tommy race to find her in the all-new “Push” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR.”

Where she gets lost or how is still unknown. But what we do know is that puts her, and the baby, in immediate danger. It depends on how long the labor lasts and how long of a time period the episode covers. But we very well could see Grace finally give birth to her baby in this episode.

It would be an excruciating tragedy to expect anything to go too wrong here. Most fans are confident things will be difficult, but will ultimately turn out A-Okay for Grace and her soon to be newborn baby.

The Episode Will Also Be Huge for T.K Strand

The episode is also going to be a big one for T.K Strand. Episode three saw him barely clinging to life in the hospital. He had a dream conversation with his mother where she told him to fight, but the doctors are skeptical he’ll make a full recovery.

T.K Strand actor Ronen Rubinstein told TV Insider that in the next episode, we’ll see more of T.K Strand’s dreamscape and uncover what happened between T.K and Carlos. Additionally, we’re going to uncover more about T.K’s relationship with his mother.

“We’ll definitely learn why T.K. and Carlos [Rafael Silva] broke up. That’s a big part of it. We might get some more clarity about that in episode 4. We’ll get to learn a lot more about what his mom truly means to him and we’ll get to see probably the most in-depth view of their relationship,” he told the publication.

Essentially, episode four is going to be huge. After the fourth episode, it looks like we’ll move away from the ice storm plot. This is essentially the final episode in the action packed arc that brought back the 9-1-1 spinoff with a bang.

If you want to catch it as it airs, 9-1-1: Lone Star comes out on Monday, January 31st at 8/7 central on Fox.