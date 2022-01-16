‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Will the Ice Storm Last the Entire Season?

After multiple episodes took place set in a perilous ice storm, some 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are wondering just how long that storm will last. And it looks like, similarly to the real-life storm that wreaked havoc over Texas last year, the ice storm plot will last a while. And we certainly left off in the middle of it.

It’s not just that the storm’s effects will go on for weeks. Episode 4 will heavily feature the storm, which is still raging. The episode, Push, will also see a major personal development.

“Grace is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor, and Judd, Owen and Tommy race to find her,” the official description for the episode reads. But we still have an entire episode before that where we figure out the fate of T.K Strand.

So how long will this storm last? And will it rage for an entire season? Well, it’s hard to say right now. But it’s really hard to imagine this single emergency continuing throughout the course of an entire season.

Though, we may see some after-effects of the storm throughout the course of the season. The freeze in Texas caused major damage to infrastructure and caused ripple effects for months.

So in short, there’s nothing definitive, but it’s safe to stay that these storm episodes will stick around for a little longer at least. But it’s unlikely the show would try and drag it out for the entire rest of the season.

Right Now, T.K Strand Plays a Pivotal Role in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

As Owen Strand struggles under the weight of it all and continues to withdraw, T.K strand has emerged as an important figure in everyone’s lives.

“Tommy is his captain. Owen is his father. Carlos is the love of his life. Everybody else are family members to T.K,” Showrunner Tim Minnear told TV Insider. “So T.K. becomes sort of a rallying point for all the characters, and it kind of slaps Owen out of his complacency, which is not really complacency so much as it is fear.”

T.K may be a pivotal “rallying point” but he also finds himself in a lot of danger this season. The ice storm left him in a really worrying spot and his relationship with Carlos is also in a bad place. Their surprising breakup followed immediately by T.K’s life being threatened has put fans on edge.

But it’s very unlikely we’ll fully lose T.K strand. After all, he’s becoming such a pivotal character for everyone. And as long as actor Ronen Rubinstein wants to continue playing T.K on 9-1-1: Lone Star, it’s hard to imagine a future where T.K dies.

Of course, we won’t know for sure until 9-1-1: Lone Star returns on January 24th at 8/7 central on Fox.