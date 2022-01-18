‘9-1-1’ Showrunner Talks Challenges Facing Potential Crossover with ‘Lone Star’ in 2022

It’s commonly known that everyone—us included—would love to watch another 9-1-1 and Lone Star crossover. But according to the series showrunner, making that happen would be quite the feat.

“It’s very difficult this year,” said Tim Minear. “There have been many challenges. Last year, there was the challenge of initially just trying to make both shows during a worldwide pandemic. Well, that hasn’t changed. We’re still making these shows during a worldwide pandemic.”

“And there have been other complications, cast availability complications,” he continued. “I always try to facilitate for my cast when they want to — look, I’m gonna make sure Angela Bassett gets to be in Black Panther 2. There’s no way I’m not gonna make that happen.”

But despite all the complications, Minear still hopes to do a crossover “in some form.” However, he’s written the two 9-1-1 shows in a way that put them “in their own universes” this season. So it’s not likely. Though, he did admit that he hasn’t finished the remaining episodes, which means it’s not entirely impossible to make the two worlds collide.

Tim Minear did set up both shows so they would return from their respective hiatuses and exist in the same time and space. Meaning, he made the characters of Lone Star jump ahead to January instead of leaving them when they left off in May. And that alone makes the prospect of a crossover more conceivable.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see. Because while 9-1-1 Lone Star is in full swing, 9-1-1 is on break until March.

‘9-1-1’ Showrunner on Rockmond Dunbar’s Exit From the Show

This month, the cast and crew of 9-1-1 were informed that to remain on the show, they’d have to get the COVID vaccine. And series regular Rockmond Dunbar decided to walk.

In an interview with Decider, showrunner Tim Minear discussed how he and the rest of the team handled his exit.

“You just have to say the Serenity Prayer, in a way,” he admitted. “One can’t control other people. Nor do I have any interest in controlling other people. The only thing you can really control is your reaction to a situation. I’ve known Rock for many years — we worked together on a show called Terriers, and then I cast him on this show because I knew how genius he was.”

Minear did not hold any ill-will towards the Michael Grant actor, though. And he did his best to write the character out of the show in a way that would allow a return once the mandates relax.

“I supported his autonomy to make decisions for himself,” he continued. “And I also explained that the company has a policy, and we work for a company, and there’s only so much I can do. But what I did do was, I facilitated as grateful an exit as I could for him. I didn’t kill him. I could have had his brain tumor come back.”