‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Celebrates the Return of Maddie

Is it just me, or is every 9-1-1 fan excited for the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character, Maddie? With the disappearance of Hewitt’s character last year, fans wondered if it was a sign that she planned to leave the show for good. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

In a recent post to her Instagram, the 9-1-1 actress shares a selfie where she’s in character for the next season of the FOX drama series. Only this time, with a smashing new haircut.

Her caption reads, “Oh Maddie how I have missed you. Since you’ve been gone we both have changed. But coming back together feels good. See you guys in March. @911onfox”

Many fans in the comments share my excitement for the return of Maddie Buckley. One fan wrote: “Cannot wait to have you back on 911. You are the main reason I love to watch that show!”

Why Did Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Character Disappear From the Show?

As many fans of the popular series know, Hewitt’s character, Maddie took off mid-season. After the birth of her and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) baby girl, Jee-Yun, Maddie struggled with postpartum depression. She’d struggled to bond with her daughter, and constantly felt like a failure as a mother. With Chimney constantly working, Maddie was often left to deal with her illness, exhaustion, loneliness, and a new baby on her own. Her breaking point was falling asleep while bathing her baby, where Jee-Yun briefly slipped underwater. Luckily, Maddie got her daughter to the hospital, where doctors reported no harm or injury to the child.

However, the terrifying incident was too much for Maddie to handle. After deciding she was not the person Jee-Yun needed, Maddie left Chimney a tablet with a video of her emotionally claiming the baby was not safe in her care and is better off without her.

While at work, Chimney finds out the heartbreaking news by finding his team with the baby and a note for him from Maddie.

Since Joining ‘9-1-1,’ Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Net Worth Has Increased

Well, here’s one way to make some good-paying money: become an actor/actress on a popular television show.

According to updated records, the Ghost Whisperer actress has a net worth of around $20 million. She replaced Connie Britton in the series in Season 2, and I doubt anyone could say she’s failed.

“You can’t replace Connie Britton. What you need is someone who is irreplaceable themselves. She’s sort of America’s TV sweetheart. Audiences love seeing her on their screens. They feel like she’s already part of their family,” 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear said to The Things.

According to Deadline, Hewitt’s co-star, Angela Bassett, makes “north of $450,000 an episode.” Allegedly, Peter Krause received a 25% increase, which made him “in the low $300k per episode range.” It’s been said that Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, and Ryan Guzman have made approximately $100,000 an episode for Season 6.