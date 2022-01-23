‘9-1-1’: What Was the Highest Rated Episode?

Well, Outsiders, we’re still months away from any new 9-1-1 episode. And while 9-1-1: Lone Star is a fantastic way to occupy that usual timeslot, it’s always fun to look back at the old episodes that fans loved. With that being said, here’s the highest-rated 9-1-1 episode on IMDb.

Overall, the FOX drama averages a 7.2 rating across all episodes. But one episode triumphed above the others with a 9.2 rating. The episode is the second episode of season three. Called, Sink or Swim, follows the characters scrambling when a Tsunami hits Santa Monica. It also finds Buck and Christopher in grave danger.

The incredibly suspenseful, surprisingly well-shot episode really does feel like one of the best, and fans seem to agree. Many fans loved that even though the episode is very dramatic, there’s also some scientific realism. For instance, it acknowledged the fact that a lot of Tsunamis provide multiple waves, not just the one.

But even though a Tsunami devastating Santa Monica makes it sound like the show can’t possibly raise the stakes even higher, it does. This season, for instance, saw the first responders dealing with a power out caused by a cyberterrorist that absolutely decimated Los Angeles. Yikes… would seriously hate to be an Angeleno in the 9-1-1 universe, but it makes for compelling TV.

One FOX Boss Says There Could Be More ‘9-1-1’ Shows To Come

If you love 9-1-1 and its spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, the two shows could be gearing up to become a full three series franchise a la One Chicago. In a recent interview with Deadline, FOX President of Entertainment Michael Thorn discussed what’s next for the rating powerhouse.

“If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready,” he said.

That’s incredibly exciting news for 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star fans. And now, if the producers feel up to it, there’s room for another spinoff. As far as locations go, the possibilities for another 9-1-1 are endless. We have one on the West Coast and one set in the South, so maybe there’s a good east coast or midwestern location that would lend itself to the franchise.

9-1-1 won’t come back until the spring, but if you like the show, 9-1-1: Lone Star is definitely worth the watch. If you want to watch old episodes, you can stream it on Hulu. And if you want to watch new episodes as they come out, you can tune in to FOX on Mondays at 8/7 central.