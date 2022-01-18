‘9-1-1’: Will There be a Crossover in 2022?

Fans are wondering if there will ever be another crossover episode featuring both “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Having successfully brought both worlds together in the past, there is always the possibility of it happening again. However, there are many challenges standing in production’s way.

In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Tim Minear addresses these issues.

“It’s very difficult this year,” Minear begins. “There have been many challenges … Last year, there was the challenge of initially just trying to make both shows during a worldwide pandemic. Well, that hasn’t changed. We’re still making these shows during a worldwide pandemic, and there have been other complications, cast availability complications. look, I’m gonna make sure Angela Bassett gets to be in Black Panther 2. There’s no way I’m not gonna make that happen.”

Minear adds that the two “9-1-1” shows are living in two separate worlds. He does not know where some storylines are headed. This makes it difficult to write a crossover episode.

“I’m still hoping for some form of crossover, but the shows are pretty much gonna be living in their own universes this season it seems. We’re not done, so it’s hard to know exactly.”

It looks like there will not be a crossover episode airing anytime soon. For now, we’ll just rewatch the epic crossovers that we have already seen.

Vanessa Williams On Her “9-1-1” Character

Vanessa Williams joined the “9-1-1” cast to temporarily replace Jennifer Love Hewitt’s role at the call center. Now as a recurring character, the actress is becoming more comfortable with playing Claudette Collins. She says that it was difficult to jump right into her character without much research.

“I got thrown into the mix. And it’s all this very, very specific dispatch dialogue that’s not regular speak,” she says. “This is how dispatchers and police people speak to each other and … it was crazy, crazy, crazy. And not only was it a new sort of language but [Claudette Collins] was also supposed to be the expert, so much so that she [doesn’t] wear a uniform. She got all this clout. So I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ But it’s like being thrown into the fire is a great challenge.”

It turns out that Williams’ sister-in-law helped her perfect her word choice as Claudette Collins. In fact, her sister-in-law was a 9-1-1 dispatcher in New York on the tragic day of 9/11. The “9-1-1” star is thankful for her family’s help. Now, she is so thankful to be a part of the show.

We are excited to see more of William’s acting chops in action. The next episode of “9-1-1” premieres March 21, 2022.