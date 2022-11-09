‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Not Airing on TV in 2022, And Social Media Is Ticked

Everyone knows that A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a staple of the holiday season and has been shown on TV forever and ever. That is, until this year. Yes, Charlie Brown fans. The always-entertaining special from the Peanuts gang will not be on TV. But with the proliferation of streaming services, that’s your option for this year. Go find it streaming on a platform of your choosing. While that’s all well and good, some people would have preferred it stayed on TV. Any network like CBS, ABC, or NBC would have worked just fine. Give the special its allotted time and let people enjoy it like always. Fans of the special were not happy to hear that it wasn’t being shown. Networks surely could have found time for the classic. Our first reaction definitely hits the spot with some stalwart fans of the Peanuts crew.

Another person on Twitter offered a suggestion: “Buy the DVD.” Yeah, maybe for an early Christmas gift, right? This person offered up a lengthy comment, saying, “Noooooooooo. It isn’t the same… poof it’s on TV… it makes it special”.

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Special Will Be Shown On Apple TV+

Let’s take a little history dive about the show, thanks to TODAY. The special first aired on CBS back on Nov. 20, 1973. It won an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Special in 1974. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving was a staple of CBS holiday programming through 2001. At that time, the show moved on over to ABC. But in 2018, Apple happened to acquire the entire Peanuts catalog. That gave it access to specials like It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and the Thanksgiving show.

Where can you see A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving? Right on Apple TV+. PBS did have the rights to show the special in 2020 and 2021. No more, though. And you will not be able to find the special on places like Amazon, YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, or Disney+. Nope, you are out of luck if seeking the special out on those locations. But here’s a little good news. You can stream this Charlie Brown special for free on Apple TV+ from November 23 through November 27. If you want to try out the platform, then it offers a 7-day free trial.

As an aside, A Charlie Brown Christmas will be on the platform, too. We learn that non-subscribers will be able to stream it on Apple TV+ from December 22 through Christmas Day. People just love seeing the antics of Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and, of course, that beagle Snoopy. Keep an eye out for Schroeder and Peppermint Patty as well. The whole gang should be there on the Thanksgiving show.