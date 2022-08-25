‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel With Original Actors Reveals HBO Max Release Date

Christmas is coming early this year. The sequel to “A Christmas Story” has an official release date on HBO Max.

The film, titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” follows Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) as he “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.”

Billingsley returns as his original character. He also now has a wife, played by Erinn Hayes, and two kids, played by River Drosche and Julianna Layne.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” will premiere on HBO Max on November 17, according to Deadline.

Actor Zack Ward, who played bully Scut Farkus in the original film, tweeted a photo of the cast. He said: “The OG cast of A Christmas Story together again for the first time in 40 YEARS! And our director Clay Kaytis.”

Fans responded with excitement. One Twitter user reshared the photo with everyone’s characters written on it, saying: “My youth! I hope I labeled everyone correctly. This movie has a special place for me and my 83 yr old dad. Each Xmas, I send him new Christmas Story PJs. He’s keeps his leg lamp in the front window all year round. Thanks for the memories!”

This movie has a special place for me and my 83 yr old dad. Each Xmas, I send him new Christmas Story PJs. He’s keeps his leg lamp in the front window all year round. Thanks for the memories! 🥰😘 pic.twitter.com/eBLN58INus — ZoëbethC-MeidasMightyⓂ️Ⓜ️👑🇺🇦 (@Meidas_ZobethC) August 22, 2022

“A Christmas Story” Sequel Available to Stream This November

Some fans have taken the sequel as an opportunity to call for their other favorite Christmas movies to get sequels. One Twitter user said: “Just saw that HBO Max has an A Christmas Story sequel about adult Ralphie dealing with his own kids during the holidays and it is actually titled A CHRISTMAS STORY CHRISTMAS. Now I want to make the sequel NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION CHRISTMAS.”

The original “A Christmas Story” premiered in 1983. The IMDb synopsis for the film reads: “In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie Parker attempts to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift.”

The film quickly became a classic, with many families rushing to put it on as soon as Thanksgiving was over, or as soon as a cold chill came through town.

Although many are excited for the sequel, others are angry. The anger is mostly aimed at HBO Max, which has been under fire recently due to purging many shows from its platform ahead of its merger with Discovery+.

One Twitter user responded to the “Christmas Story” sequel news, writing: “Hopefully it will make up for the shows and movies they decided to take down for no reason.”