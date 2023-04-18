Aaron Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been revealed five months after his body was found inside his LA home.

The Los Angeles County Coroner announced on Tuesday, April 18, that the singer died by drowning.

An official report, per ABC News, shares that Carter was “found submerged under water and unresponsive in his bathtub.” First responders pronounced him dead on the scene.

Difluoroethanem, which is an ingredient used in cans of compressed air, and Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, were listed as secondary causes of death.

Aaron Carter died on Nov. 5 of 2022, he was 34 years old. TMZ initially broke the news and reported that officers responded to a call from his residence that day after his live-in housekeeper discovered Carter unresponsive in his bathroom.

Carter’s brother, former Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, shared an Instagram tribute the following day. In it, he wrote that people may be looking for someone to “blame” for Carter’s passing, but he already knew that “addiction and mental illness” were the real “villains.”

Aaron Carter had been dealing with multiple mental health disorders and addictions during the later years of his life. In 2019, Nick even had courts issue restraining order against his brother.

Aaron Carter Had a History of Drug Abuse

Two months before his passing, Carter admitted himself into a rehab center for a fifth time. He had hoped to overcome his addictions and regain custody of his son, Prince, whom he shared with his ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin. He reportedly lost his parental rights due to both drugs and domestic violence issues.

Both Nick and the rest of Carter’s family believed that drugs were behind the death from the start. His mother, Jane Carter, and Martin spoke to TMZ in January. Interestingly, they said at the time that the L.A. County Coroner’s Office said Carter did not have water in his lungs at the time of his death, which contradicts the drowning ruling. Because of that they expected he had overdosed, and they were waiting for the toxicology results.

Martin also revealed that Carter’s phone had a text from an unidentified sender claiming Carter owed $800 for an unknown drug. Carter responded saying he didn’t need the drug anymore and the sender said he still owed the money.

Aaron Carter allegedly asked if the person was threatening him, and the conversation ended with that. Fearing Carter met the person later that day and took drugs that killed him, Martin submitted the phone to the police for evidence.

This is a developing story.