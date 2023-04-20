Aaron Carter’s Team Tried to ‘Rehabilitate’ Him Prior to His Death

Following the news that Aaron Carter had died by drowning, it has been revealed the late singer and songwriter’s team had been trying to rehabilitate him prior to his shocking death at 34 years old.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Holly Davidson of ICT PR, a rep for Aaron, stated that the agency’s team was actively trying to implement a plan to rehabilitate a recovery to health for him just before he died in November 2022. “However, due to outside influences and triggering dysfunctional relationships, these circumstances made it a challenge,” she explained.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released detailed documents about Aaron Carter’s death. It was revealed that he had drowned in a bathtub due to the effects of both difluoroethane and alprazolam. Difluoroethane is noted to be a component common in spray cleaners. It is known to cause cardiac issues. Alprazolam is described as a benzodiazepine that may cause drowsiness as well as sedation.

“Mr. Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam,” the documents from the coroner’s office confirmed. “This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath [sic], and ultimately led to his death.”

The coroner’s office went on to declare that Aaron Carter’s death has been ruled as an accident. He is survived by his son Prince, whom he shared with his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

Aaron Carter’s Ex Says He Did Want Help Prior to His Death

Meanwhile, Aaron Carter’s ex Melanie told Us Weekly that she had tried to get him help and he wanted help with overcoming his struggles.“There were moments of him saying I want to do better and I’m not this person,” she explained. “But he would change his mind within moments.

Melanie also said that while Aaron Carter was a good person and a good father, he had a lot of sadness in his heart from his life. “He went from moments of being happy, but it was so hard to keep him happy all the time. I couldn’t do it alone. One person can’t make someone happy. He had things missing in his life that I could not fulfill.”

Weeks after Aaron’s death, Melanie stated that she didn’t want any problems or stress over the late pop star’s estate. “I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on. I don’t want any bad blood with Aaron’s family. Whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.”

Melanie as well as Aaron’s mother, Jane Carter, have previously stated they thought he had died from a drug overdose. This was after they had heard from the coroner’s office that there was no water discovered in Aaron’s lungs.