AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Honored with Statue at Site of His First Performance with the Iconic Rock Group

A monument honoring AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson was unveiled in Namur, Belgium to commemorate his first show with the band in 1980. Following the untimely death of lead singer Bon Scott in February 1980, Johnson joined the rock music legends to provide vocals on their most successful album of all time, Back in Black. On June 29th, 1980, mere days before the LP was released in July, Johnson made his debut performance with the band at Namur’s Palais Des Expositions.

According to Louder, when AC/DC took the stage in 1980, they stunned their fans by performing seven songs from their forthcoming album Back In Black. They opened with “Hells Bells” and concluded an unforgettable set with “Let There Be Rock”. This was the last song Bon Scott sang at a show five months prior at Gaumont in Southampton on Highway To Hell Tour’s final date. As Johnson remembered, his tension melted away when he noticed a sign in the cheering crowd that read: ‘R.I.P. Bon Scott. Good Luck Brian.’

“That,” Johnson recalled, “just lifted me.”

“[Namur is] a very special place for me,” Johnson explained in a Youtube video. “It was the first night I sang with AC/DC, and I was a very nervous boy. So that memory will stay with me forever, and now that you’ve built this statue. Honestly, I’m not worthy of it. I thank you, and I’ll take it in good grace.”

The Brian Johnson AC/DC statue is made from an exceedingly rare stone

With the help of Michel Remy, Mike Davister, and Georges Boussingault’s crowdfunding endeavor and Belgian radio station RTBF Classic 21, the project came to life. Design Stone from Libramont was selected to craft this masterpiece out of premium-quality Belgian Blue Stone. The stone is believed to be between 150 million and 350 million years old and unearthed in Belgium itself. Johnson vowed to make a pilgrimage and pay homage to the statue of Namur in person within the near future.

For fans of Brian Johnson wishing to learn even more about him, his autobiography The Lives of Brian was published just a year ago. The personal memoir gives readers an intimate look into his career in AC/DC. It also sheds light on the origins behind some of their most iconic songs. He also details how he managed the hearing loss that forced him to leave the band’s tour in 2016.

This October, AC/DC will make their long-awaited return to the stage at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California. Brian Johnson will rejoin them for the performance for the first time since 2016. The event will feature some of rock music’s greatest acts such as Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Tool.