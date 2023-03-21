Adam Sandler Defends Chris Rock Torching Will Smith in Netflix Special

Standing by his comedian friends, Adam Sandler defended Chris Rock over the jokes he made about Will Smith during his new Netflix Special, Selective Outrage.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the Kennedy Center on Sunday (March 19th), Adam Sandler admitted he never thought that in his life about Chris Rock going too far with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith jokes. “I thought he was unbelievably relaxed, funny, thoughtful. Crushed it and was real to himself.”

Sandler also said that the special was as exciting to watch as when the Super Bowl is on. “I thought about it all weekend. ‘All right, Rock is doing his thing tonight!’ Saturday, watched it in my kitchen, laughed my ass off, immediately watched it right after. It was one of the best experiences. I thought it was amazing.”

Another topic that Chris Rock talked about during his Netflix special was cancel culture. When asked if he thinks cancel culture is hurting modern comedy, Sandler added, “I don’t know. The comedy I’m watching right now. I’m loving.”

During the Netflix Special, Chris Rock declared that he wasn’t a “victim” while discussing the infamous Will Smith Oscar Slap. “Will Smith practices selective outrage,” Rock stated. “Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s—. Didn’t have any ‘entanglements.’”

Rock had been referencing Jada revealing in 2020 that she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina while she and Smith were on a break years prior. The comedian also shared his thoughts about Smith’s slap. “The thing people want to know… did it hurt? Hell yeah, it hurt,” Rock admitted. He then said that he was hit so hard that he heard “summertime ringing” in his ears.

Along with Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider Praised Chris Rock For His Netflix Special

Meanwhile, Rob Schneider joined Adam Sandler to praise Chris Rock for his hilarious Netflix Special. He described Rock as being outrageous and incredible.

“He really does set the bar,” Schneider stated to PEOPLE. “He’s able to take really complex societal ideas and make them hilarious and bring us on board to some places of sanity, some places of reason.”

Schneider continued to describe Rock as being hilariously reasonable when it comes to his comedy. “He subverts us to his point of view, and that’s his genius. And modern comedy changed after Chris Rock, truthfully, 25 years ago.”

Dana Carvey then responded to those who argued that Chris Rock’s jokes about the Smiths may have gone too far. “There’s a million opinions so there’s kind of no such thing as too far because it’s called, ‘I don’t like it, me turn off, you know?’” Carvey explained. “If it was government order that you had to watch it then you would be allowed to be offended”