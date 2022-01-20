‘AGT: Extreme’: Here’s When the Show Premieres

AGT: Extreme, NBC’s latest iteration of the over-the-top talent show, faced production delays and scheduling bumps leading up to its release. The network recently confirmed a start date for America’s Got Talent spin-off, which promises bigger stunts and more extreme acts.

NBC will debut AGT: Extreme on Monday, February 21at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 7:00 p.m. Central. The show will run in the same slot every week for four weeks. Every episode will last two hours, though, so Monday nights will feel more extreme than usual for NBC viewers. The grand finale will air in mid-March.

Like all of Hollywood, Covid concerns circulated amidst AGT: Extreme; but the show also faced a serious setback after a performer injured himself in a stunt back in the fall. Contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized because of the injury. And ever since, the show has face mounting public relations concerns.

What you can expect to see on AGT: Extreme

Producers seem to have sorted out the mess, though, and filming resumed earlier this year. The judges panel will boast some familiar faces, too. Simon Cowell, the long-time judge of the flagship AGT as well as a pioneer in the field of on-air talent shows, will take up his familiar seat. Cowell is joined by wrestling superstar Nikki Bella and motocross/rally car driver Travis Pastrana.

Both Bella and Pastrana come with significant entertainment and reality show experience all their own. Bella worked on an E! show about her own life for years. And Pastrana has been making fans gasp on MTV for years as part of the Nitro Circus, an ancestor of the Jackass era.

AGT host Terry Crews will reprise his role for the Extreme edition. NBC promises a show featuring “outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude,” according to the network’s press releases.

What happened last fall to delay production?

Daredevil contestant Goodwin seriously injured himself in a stunt involving suspended cars during filming in Georgia. Video emerged of the incident, depicting Goodwin being smashed between two of the cars. The contestant was airlifted into surgery at a local hospital where he faced a long recovery.

The accident occurred during a rehearsal round. A spokesperson for the show gave the following statement after the accident.

“During a rehearsal last evening for AGT: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act. He was responsive and went to the hospital. He is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.”

TMZ originally broke the news of the disaster. The gossip site alleges that Goodwin also fell from a substantial height after colliding with the cars in mid-air.