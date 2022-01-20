‘AGT: Extreme’ Sets February Premiere Date for Four-Week Run

After tragedy struck on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme last fall, the popular reality series stopped production for the remainder of the year and beyond. Now, however, showrunners of the hit reality competition series have announced the return of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. The popular NBC series will be returning to the airwaves in no time. In fact, the series already has a premiere date set – February 21.

America’s Got Talent (AGT) Extreme will premiere that Monday evening at 8 p.m. eastern/7 p.m. central time. The reality series will then run for a total of four weeks; with two-hour episodes airing each week. The spin-off of the original competitive talent search, America’s Got Talent, this installation promises some major acts as the judges to search for the most “extreme” within the brave competitors. A description of the show notes that AGT: Extreme is “the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage.”

‘AGT: Extreme’ Brings Some Big Names To the Competition Series

Contestants on AGT: Extreme will be competing for a chance to win the top prize of $500,000. In addition to being named champion – the most “extreme” of the “extremes,” of course! The America’s Got Talent spin-off features the series creator Simon Cowell as a judge. Joining Cowell at the judge’s table in the Extreme competition series are two very competitive individuals: WWE wrestler Nikki Bella and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews will continue to take on his hosting duties for this off-shoot series.

Last fall, AGT: Extreme faced near tragedy as a stunt failed to go off as planned, injuring the contestant, Jonathan Goodwin. The stunt that was being performed by Goodwin involved the escape artist breaking free from a straightjacket as he falls onto an air mattress seventy feet below. The stuntman attempted to successfully complete this extreme feat while two suspended cars were swinging on either side of the performer.

However, the October 12 stunt did not go as planned. Goodwin was crushed by the swinging cars. The vehicles then exploded after impact. This led Goodwin to fall from his suspension 70 feet in the air. Where he hit the ground in a fall that appeared fatal to those around him. Thankfully, Goodwin escaped the incident, but not without injuries.

This America’s Got Talent: Extreme premiere will create some changes in the NBC reality television schedule. Originally slated to premiere on February 21 was American Song Contest. However, now that AGT: Extreme has slid into the slot, American Song Contest moves to a Monday, March 21 premiere. This series will have an eight-week run eventually culminating in the Grand Final episode on Monday, May 9.