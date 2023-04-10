Al Jaffee, Legendary ‘Mad Magazine’ Cartoonist, Dead at 102

Legendary Mad Magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee has passed away at the remarkable age of 102. The news first broke on Twitter. This was via Tom Heintjes, who runs the official Twitter account for Eisner Award-winning Hogan’s Alley. “I’m very sad to report that the great Al Jaffee has died,” he wrote. “He had celebrated his 102nd birthday just last month. An incredible legend. RIP to a giant of cartooning.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

I’m very sad to report that the great Al Jaffee has died. He had celebrated his 102nd birthday just last month. An incredible legend. RIP to a giant of cartooning. pic.twitter.com/FzZk7wGebd — Tom Heintjes (@Hoganmag) April 10, 2023

Not only is Al Jaffee well-known for Mad Magazine but he’s also made his mark in Timely Comics and Atlas Comics – the predecessors of one of today’s biggest publishing powerhouses: Marvel Comics. According to Comicbook.com, his most famous and longstanding Mad Magazine feature was the Fold-In, an ingenious piece of artwork that could be folded vertically inwards to expose a newly revealed image.

Al Jaffee recalls his first days at ‘Mad Magazine’

In 2008, renowned artist Al Jaffee sat down for an interview with Vulture where he spoke about his longstanding Fold-Ins; a feature that ran in Mad Magazine from 1964 all the way up until 2019. The Fold-In became a beloved and iconic tradition at Mad that fans all over the world have come to love. Jaffee recalled the moment he first became a member of Mad.

“In 1955, three years after the magazine began. Harvey Kurtzman came to me and asked if I’d like to come and work for him. I had freelanced for MAD with a couple of pieces, and he liked my work,” he recalled of those early days with the iconic humor magazine.

“It was. I was making a very nice living at Timely, but it just seemed like the right time,” Jaffee noted about jumping from Timely to Mad. “I told Stan Lee I was leaving, and then I called Harvey and said, “I’m coming with you.” And he said, ‘Well, actually, I’m not with MAD anymore. But don’t worry. I’ve got something in the works.’ He had just left MAD for a new humor magazine published by Hugh Hefner, called Trump. This was in the mid-to-late 1950s.”

Following this, he delved into the story of the legendary Fold-In. “At this time — this would have been in April of 1964 — every major magazine was publishing some sort of foldout feature. Playboy, of course, had made it big by having a centerfold. So did Life magazine,” he explained. “They would have one showing, say, the geography of the moon, or something like that. Even Sports Illustrated had one at one point. So, naturally, how do you go the other way? You have a fold-in, rather than a fold-out. I created a mock-up, and wrote on it something like: “All good magazines are doing a foldout, but this lousy magazine is going to do a ‘Fold-in.’ I went to Al Feldstein and showed it to him, but I didn’t think the idea had a chance in hell of being used.”