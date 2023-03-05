Al Roker Credits Wife, Deborah, For Nursing Him Through Multiple Health Scares

Al Roker credits the care and love of his wife, Deborah Roberts, for helping him survive his different health issues over the years.

His most recent health scare came last year when doctors found blood clots in his legs and lungs. The hospitalization caused Roker to miss several episodes of the Today show.

“I’m just so overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers and of course, my wife Deborah. I wouldn’t be alive without her,” Roker said in an interview during the Hudson River Friends 7th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon.

“I guess I know now [how close I came to death],” he confessed. “But I didn’t know it at the time. Deborah was great at keeping all that away from me so I thought I was doing OK but that was great because I was able to focus on getting better.”

After his initial admission into the hospital on Nov. 18 of last year, Roker’s family rushed him back via ambulance the day after Thanksgiving. His wife said she frantically tried to break into the family’s Tesla car so that she could follow her husband to the ER. An eyewitness even said Roberts tried to break the glass of the automobile, but couldn’t; she eventually called a taxi.

“Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved,” the eyewitness said at the time.

Roker, 68, came back to work in January of this year after “losing half [his] blood” during the “life-threatening” medical crisis. “I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was,” he said of the incident, joking that he “went in for one operation [and] got four free.”

Al Roker took over Today show duties in 1996 when Willard Scott retired

The real issues began for Roker when doctors discovered he had two bleeding ulcers. The medical team re-sectioned his colon, removed his gallbladder, and redid his duodenum in his small intestine as a result.

Roker even hinted at another surgery in his future — this time for a joint replacement — but said otherwise, he feels “great.”

“I’ve got a bum knee that I’ve got to get replaced,” he shared. “But that was already before everything happened, I was already planning that, so other than that I’m feeling great.”

Al Roker married his wife Roberts, a journalist for ABC, in 1995. Together they share daughter Leila and son Nicholas. Roker also has a daughter, Courtney, from a previous marriage.

According to his bio, Roker has also faced a number of health issues in the less-recent past, including gastric bypass surgery in 2002, a back operation in 2005, a different knee replacement in 2016, emergency carpel tunnel surgery in 2018, a hip replacement in 2019, and prostate cancer in 2020.