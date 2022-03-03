Alan Ladd Jr., Producer of ‘Once Upon a Time in America’ and ‘Braveheart,’ Dies at 84

Oscar-winning producer Alan Ladd Jr. passed away on Wednesday. He was 84 years old.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on films and filmmaking will live on in his absence,” his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the documentary “Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies,” wrote on the film’s Facebook page.

Ladd was an incredibly influential motion picture executive. During his time at 20th Century Fox in the ‘70s, it was Ladd that gave the green light for “Star Wars.” The script was originally titled “The Adventures of Luke Starkiller as Taken from the Journal of the Whills, Saga 1, Star Wars.”

At the time, few Hollywood executives believed in the project. However, the $10 million sci-fi film would become the blueprint for blockbuster movies and film franchises, forever changing the game.

Alan Ladd Jr. Took a Risk With ‘Star Wars’

“Star Wars” creator George Lucas once recalled meeting with the producer that allowed the franchise to come to life. According to Lucas, it was an early screening of his film “American Graffiti” that won Ladd Jr. over. “The only reason it [“Star Wars”] got off the ground was that Alan liked American Graffiti and said, ‘I don’t understand this movie, I don’t get it at all, but I think you’re a talented guy and I want you to make it,'” Lucas said in Tom Shone’s 2004 book Blockbuster.

Even though the studio wasn’t completely behind “Star Wars,” Ladd’s faith stuck with the film. It certainly paid off, as the movie became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. “My biggest contribution to Star Wars was keeping my mouth shut and standing by the picture,” Ladd told Variety.

Ladd Jr. was also the son of film star Alan Ladd, who is most remembered for his role on “Shane” during Hollywood’s golden age. However, Ladd Jr. impacted Hollywood in an entirely different yet arguably more powerful way than his father.

Many Knew Producer as Warm Hearted ‘Laddie’

Following his tenure at 20th Century Fox, Ladd became an independent producer. During this time, Ladd notably produced the Mel Gibson-directed film “Braveheart.” The film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1995, marking a huge accomplishment for Ladd. By the end of his career, films that Ladd produced or greenlit won over 50 Oscars and 150 nominations.

Ladd was also the producer behind several well-liked comedies. These included “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “A Very Brady Sequel.” He produced every type of film imaginable, from sci-fi to comedy, to thrillers like Ben Affleck’s “Gone Baby Gone” in 2007.

Many industry folks knew the producer by his nickname “Laddie.” He was noted not only for his good taste, but also for his warm demeanor, a rarity in Hollywood executives.

Alan Ladd Jr. is survived by his wife, Cindra Pincock; children Kelliann, Tracy and Amanda; half-brother, David Ladd; half-sister, Alana Ladd; and step-sister Carol Lee Stuart-Ladd.