Alan Rickman on His ‘Fun to Play’ Marston Character From ‘Quigley Down Under’

Famous Alan Rickman once recalled how much fun he had playing Marston in Quigley Down Under. The actor, who played iconic roles such as Severus Snape in Harry Potter, Hans Gruber in Die Hard, Alexander Dane in Galaxy Quest, and many others, would have had a birthday today. He passed away in 2016. He would have been 75 years old today.

But many may forget his role as Elliot Marston in the film Quigley Down Under. It follows a sharpshooter from Wyoming whose hired by an Australian Rancher at a high price. However, when he gets to Australia, not all is as it appears to be.

Here’s what Rickman said of his role as Marston at the premiere of the film:

“I think you could say Marston’s fairly single-minded, and pretty childish, really,” he laughed while speaking at the Quigley Down Under premiere. “And that was what was fun to play — the fact that I don’t think you could put his IQ in double figures. He certainly has very strong wants. He’s used to stamping his foot and getting his way, I think. Like a lot of rich Englishmen. It’s kind of a tradition back home.”

Rickman played some likable characters, but a lot of his better-known ones are infamously villainous. He was fantastic at playing the insufferable without ever being insufferable. He had a true knack for being able to step into any character and make them feel real and alive.

Alan Rickman Started Out as a Stage Actor

Before hitting the big screen, Rickman started out his acting career as a stage actor. He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London then worked extensively with a variety of acting troupes.

His Television Debut also happened to be in the form of a Shakespearean play. He played Tybalt in the 1978 BBC Adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. It would be a long time before he’d decide to primarily work in film and Television.

He made a huge breakthrough as a stage actor for his role in the play, “Les Liaisons Dangereuses.” The play, based on an 18th century novel of the same name, was written and adapted with Alan Rickman in mind for the lead.

Then, made his film breakthrough as Hans Gruber in Die Hard. Rickman’s role as the German terrorist introduced him to a much wider audience than he had as a stage actor.

Whether it was in Harry Potter, Die Hard, Dogma, Love, Actually, Robinhood: Prince of Thieves, or any other of his roles, Rickman always dazzled. To celebrate his birthday, maybe give one of his many films a try.