‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Makes a Surprise Purchase

No longer will Alaskan Bush People alum Matt Brown have to bike to town in the dead of winter. Yesterday, Brown revealed that he purchased a truck with a working heater, and he couldn’t be happier.

The Alaskan Bush People star’s new ride wasn’t a shiny new Chevy with a navigation system, but it has everything that Brown needs to get around in the snowy, mountainous terrain. Proud of his recent purchase, Brown even posted a video tour of the vehicle to Instagram.

“Sure makes me happy,” Brown reported after giving a 360-degree view of his truck. “I really like to come out sometimes. I just sit here, and I idle it and run the heater.”

“The most important thing in my opinion about any rig is a good heater. We can work on everything else,” theh Alaskan Bush People star shared.

As he sat in the driver seat, he relished the “old truck smell” and pressed on the accelerator, stating that his truck had a “strong engine.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Says ‘Persistence Overcomes Resistance’

Brown admitted that the truck still needed a lot of work, but according to him, he prefers to work towards the more significant luxuries in his life.

“I got some wiring stuff I need to do. There’s a lot. I’m not gonna kid you. There’s a lot of work needs to be done. However, I kind of enjoy that,” Brown stated in the video.

The Alaskan Bush People alum then related his experience with repairing the truck to one of the lessons he learned from recovery – “persistence overcomes resistance.”

“And there isn’t anything we can’t conquer by taking the next right steps, by doing the next right thing and working towards our goals slowly,” Brown preached. “Nothing really great comes quick is what I’ve noticed in life. And the more I have to work for something, the better it is in the long run.”

The former Alaskan Bush People star also stressed the sense of “fulfillment” that he feels when he completes a big project like his truck. Accomplishing these bigger tasks gives him a “healthy bit of pride” that comes from “being our best selves.”

In the past, Brown has also discussed how projects like these help him keep his hands busy and his mind still. This is called “moving meditation” and it helps him achieve a greater sense of introspection when something is troubling his mind. Hopefully, for the Alaskan Bush People alum, working on his truck will not only help him with his recovery tactics but also result in a reliable vehicle that can get him through the winter months.