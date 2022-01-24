Following a tragic year, we’re happy to see that “Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown has officially tied the knot with his longtime love Raiven. The two celebrated their union over the weekend – and Bear was sure to include his sisters in a sweet photo from his special day.

In a post on Instagram, Bear shared the moment with those closest to him – his sisters. They all look incredibly happy for the newlywed. And knowing how close the Brown family are, we’re sure it was important to have all his sisters with him on his big day. Especially because the family patriarch couldn’t be there.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Brown expressed his love for Raiven and their life together. They share one year old River and plan to grow in love year after year.

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s a honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife,” Bear says. “She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”

“Alaskan Bush People” Stars Discuss Including Son in Ceremony

The incredibly sweet sentiment was echoed by his new wife Raiven.

“Was so very happy to have our friends and family that were able to make it. Bear looked very handsome and I’m very grateful for the family we’ve made,” she said.

The 34-year-old “Alaskan Bush People” star and his new wife also wanted to make sure they included their son in the ceremony – and did so in a very sweet way.

“For us I think one of the most important things was kind of including River in the wedding,” Raiven explained. “Obviously, it’s not as conventional, but we wanted him to be a part of it. But he’s still a little bit young for the ring bearer situation. So, we went ahead and just had him stand with Bear.”

The two were on-again, off-again for some time before finding out that Raiven was pregnant with River. At the time of the announcement, the “Alaskan Bush People” stars were going to try their love again. But times remained tough and Bear and Raiven parted ways once again.

It was only after seeing River that Bear Brown knew he wanted to be involved in both their lives and try again. Since that point, the couple have shared lots of love and respect for one another, especially in times of tragedy.

We wish them well on their new journey of wedded bliss!