‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown and Wife Raiven Pose in Stunning Wedding Day Photo

This week, Alaskan Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams announced that they tied the knot in front of the whole family. The small yet sweet ceremony appeared to have happened in the snowy, mountainous landscape of their Washington home. All siblings, spouses and children were in attendance with the exception, of course, of estranged brother Matt Brown.

Since their big day, the newlyweds have been sharing more and more photos from the post-ceremony shoot with the family. Already, we’ve seen the big group photo with almost all the Alaskan Bush People stars, and now, the bride has dropped a new romantic picture with her hubby.

In the photo, Bear stood behind his wife and wrapped his arms around her waist. He ditched his suit jacket to show off his maroon button-up which contrasts perfectly against the snowy backdrop and Raiven’s gown. The bride, herself, had a lacy, sleeveless bodice paired with a cropped veil. In her hands, she held a muted bouquet of roses, cattails, baby’s breath and other florals.

Earlier this week, the Alaskan Bush People couple posted a few photos with the same vibe that demonstrated just how much love they had for each other. In the first picture, the newlyweds struck a similar pose. However, this time, Raiven had her veil over her face. Further in the album, the two danced in the snow with their foreheads pressed together. And at the very end, there was shot of their rings. Raiven opted for a matching engagement ring and wedding band. Meanwhile, Bear decided to have a diamond-and-wood embedded band.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Tyke River Brown Joined the Photoshoot

Luckily, for Raiven, her mother was the photographer for her wedding. In fact, that’s how Bear and Raiven first met – when she assisted her mother with Bear’s younger brother’s wedding. And now that her own daughter finally read her vows, the proud mama had no problem taking tons of gorgeous photos for the happy family. And, of course, this included more than a few photos of Raiven and Bear with their nearly two-year-old son, River.

Born in 2019, River has become the focal point of the young couple’s lives. So, naturally, he stole the spotlight in his adorably tiny suit with a black vest and bowtie. He joined his Alaskan Bush People mom and dad in front of the camera, showing that same sweet smile that he always seems to wear. He even posed for a photo with his dad, who wore a matching maroon bowtie, further demonstrating just how much the two already look alike.