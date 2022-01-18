‘Alaskan Bush People’: Brown Family Gathers for Bear and Raiven’s Wedding

Alaskan Bush People‘s Bear and Raiven finally tied the knot, and have released a photo from the ceremony to celebrate.

Time to celebrate, Alaskan Bush People fans! On the evening of January 16, 2022, Bear Brown and Raiven Adams were finally married! The two stars were surrounded by their friends, family, and the guest of honor: their almost-2-year-old-son, River, during an intimate ceremony.

“It feels really good to be a married,” Bear Brown tells Discovery on his first day as a married man. “I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s a honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife. She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away!”

Present at the wedding were Brown siblings Noah (with son Elijah), Joshua Bam Bam, Rain, Snowbird, Gabe & wife Raquelle, with matriarch Ami Brown beside the bride.

The wedding felt incomplete, however, without late Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown. Billy died unexpectedly almost a year ago, but his presence is felt now more than ever by the family.

“I only wish Da had of been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat,” Bear continues.

But Bear has much to look forward to and is wasting no time in setting the stage. “I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven,” he says. “She’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”

Bear & Raiven: An ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Wedding

Despite their on-and-off-again relationship, Raiven and Bear have done their best to make it work for their baby boy, River, and themselves. Jan. 16 served as the ultimate celebration of their dedication with Raiven in a white lace gown and flowing veil, and Bear in a sharp maroon suit & bowtie.

“Was so very happy to have our friends and family that were able to make it,” Raiven adds for Discovery. “Bear looked very handsome and I’m very grateful for the family we’ve made.”

In the end, Raiven says she “can’t imagine a better feeling than watching someone love our son as much as I do. It was like he had met him from day one – they just got along immediately. Like he just knew,” she says of Bear’s delayed meeting of River due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the time since, Raiven has praised Bear’s presence as a father, and the trio have become closer than ever, she says.

Congratulations and all the luck in the world to the Alaskan Bush People newlyweds from all of us here at Outsider! Here’s to many happy returns.