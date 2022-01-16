‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Weigh in on Rain Brown’s New Look

Alaskan Bush People fans are weighing in on Rain Brown‘s new look. Brown is one of the stars of Alaskan Bush People and recently dyed her hair blonde. She shared the change in a new selfie posted to Instagram.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve had a trip to selfie town,” she wrote in the caption.

Alaskan Bush People Fans were quick to comment on her new look.

“Very nice. Thanks for dropping a selfie for us and have a great night!” one fan wrote.

“I love your hair! You look SO amazing!! Thanks for going to selfie town! It’s a beautiful picture! Beautiful ring too,” another fan commented. In the hashtags on the post, she mentioned that that gorgeous ring is very much not an engagement ring.

In the past, rumors circulated that Rain was engaged to some mystery man. Even when she was as young as 16 years old, she had to fight off rumors from misguided Alaskan Bush People fans that she was engaged to be married (it’s legal to get married at 16 in Alaska). So, needless to say, every time she posts a photo while wearing a ring, she gets a bit cautious.

Overall, Alaskan Bush People fans think the picture is stunning and are excited to see her try out a new look.

“Stunning picture, you make the blonde look great,” another fan wrote.

This is definitely a new look for Rain, who grew up in the bush of Alaska with her Mother, Father, and five siblings. She is the youngest of six and currently adopting her own style.

The ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Recently Wished Her Friend a Happy Birthday

Brown recently took to Instagram for a far different reason: to wish one of her six older siblings’ partners a happy birthday. Rain has grown close to Raiven Adams ever since she started dating her brother, Bear Brown, years ago. In a new post, Rain calls Raiven her “sis.”

Raiven and Bear have had a lot of ups and downs, and Rain has felt naturally inclined to take her brother’s side in a lot of these matters, especially when they’ve split in the past. But Raiven and Bear also share a child together, and Rain has managed to stay close with Raiven.

“Happy birthday to this gem, I hope you have a day as wonderful as you are, I’m so happy that even though our struggles you’re still one of my best friends I love you!! Happy birthday, sis,” Brown wrote.

