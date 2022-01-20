‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Talks Gratitude Following Brother’s Wedding

Days after little brother Bear Brown tied the knot with his bride, Raiven Adams, Alaskan Bush People alum Matt Brown posted another video on Instagram. Every few days, Matt will post a clip or two of himself as he shares a new aspect of his recovery process. But now that Matt was noticeably absent from the ceremony, fans paid extra close attention to Matt’s next message.

Remember, Matt and the rest of the Alaskan Bush People family haven’t reconciled their differences since the passing of patriarch, Billy Brown. Matt didn’t spend the holidays with his folks in Washington, and he only mentions them when he feels it is absolutely necessary.

Despite the happy news from North Star Ranch, Matt decided to keep the focus strictly on his recovery lesson.

“Hi friends,” Matt greeted his Instagram followers in his caption. “I thought I’d do a quick check in video, and talk about how important it is for me to be grateful for the little things in life.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Shares Techniques for Remembering Gratitude

“Being in recovery, there are things that people struggle with, things that I struggle with, right. And what most of that is – it’s regrets of the past, it’s uncertainty for the future,” Matt shared in the clip. “And one of the best ways that I deal with that a lot of times is by being grateful for what I have.”

But sometimes, when those thoughts of regret or uncertainty are too strong, focusing on gratitude can be a bit difficult. In these moments, the Alaskan Bush People alum suggested a tactic that he often uses – creating a “Gratitude List.”

“And so, what I’ll do is I’ll sit down and I’ll actually write out the things I’m grateful for. And how that helps me is I try and think in my mind about where I would be if I didn’t have the basic good things of life,” Matt explained.

The Alaskan Bush People star added that this helps him from concentrating too heavily on any anxious thoughts and brings him back to the present moment. He also is able to appreciate the obstacles that he has already overcome, thus making any current issues a bit less intimidating.

Perhaps Bear’s wedding was one of these current issues that seemed to overwhelm him at the moment, but Matt didn’t make any mention of the ceremony or his family. It could be that the topic is still too sensitive, or maybe the Alaskan Bush People alum has fully come to terms with the split from his folks. Whatever the case, Matt will continue utilizing his recovery techniques to help him cope with the issue.