‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Updates Fans on How He’s Spending the Winter

No matter how busy he gets, Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown always updates his fans on his latest adventures. After staying offline for a few days, Brown returned to Instagram to share with his followers his latest winter developments.

Lately, Brown’s been focusing on finding the natural rhythm of his life in the mountains away from the rest of the Alaskan Bush People family. It hasn’t been easy, but he’s discovered a sense of stability between his job as an orchard hand and recovery videos that he creates and posts online. Throw a few biking trips and some especially friendly neighbors into the mix, and Brown seems to have created a happy and healthy lifestyle.

But for as much work as the former Alaskan Bush People star has put into the external factors of his life, he has double the commitment to his mental health. According to his latest video, meditation has become a vital component of this balance.

“I’ve been doing a lot of meditating, a lot of my own personal stuff lately and really making some good headway with my inside feelings. You know how that is? The stresses and problems that build up over a course of time can get to be so overwhelming sometimes that it’s difficult to actually sit down and figure them out. And so, I did that over the weekend,” Brown shared.

The Alaskan Bush People alum added that earlier this week, he “worked through a lot of stuff.”

“It feels really good,” he concluded.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gives Fans Another Tip for Motivation

The Alaskan Bush People alum then transitioned to his usual tips for motivation and positivity. This time, he focused on the fact that “the ability to be okay is really always inside of me.”

Brown explained, “So, I may not be able to fix outward circumstances or situations – and even the ones I have to address and deal with can be difficult and never really have a sure fix to them, right? However, inside me, I hold the keys and I hold the knowledge and the secrets to my own success.”

“That’s the reason I like to listen to a lot of motivational stuff a lot of times,” he added. “It really helps me a lot of times to kind of center myself.”

Much like his followers, the Alaskan Bush People star finds it helpful to listen to other people’s words of wisdom who have been through similar hardships throughout life. This is precisely how Brown, himself, has created such a dedicated fanbase. Each time he creates a new video, he shares more about his experience with addiction and recovery and shares tips and suggestions for how to overcome everyday obstacles. Likely, his fans listen to his content just as he listens to others for motivation.