‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Realizes the Real Bear of the Forest

Back when the Alaskan Bush People family lived at their homestead up north, they had access to prime hunting trails and plenty of deer. But now that the Browns have moved to the lower 48, a new group has taken over the property – brown bears.

Prior to the death of their father, Billy, siblings Bird, Rain and Bear were feeling homesick for their original home. So, they grabbed their hunting rifles and some warm layers and ventured back to the titular home of the Alaskan Bush People.

Once they arrived, Bear and Bird decided to take their first hunting trip in four years. They decided to split up and head in different directions to see if they could find a whitetail or two through the thicket of the woods. But instead, all they found was competition.

Check it out.

Bird was the first of the Alaskan Bush People to spot the bear tracks. She had actually found herself using the same path that the apex hunters had created. Once she realized that she could be journeying right towards a hungry, pre-hibernation bear, she doubled back and decided to head in the opposite direction toward her older brother.

Soon enough, Bear came to the same realization as his sister. Instead of just tracks, the Alaskan Bush People star found an entire graveyard of discarded deer bones. As he examined a skull, Bear determined that the real bears had killed this prey a while ago.

Both Alaskan Bush People stars eventually came to the conclusion that the brown bears had reclaimed the land and either eaten or scared off any remaining deer. If Bear and Bird hoped to bag a deer anytime soon, they would have to come back when the bears had bedded down for the winter.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Breaks Down Once She Arrives Home

Returning to Alaska was originally Bird’s idea, and for a while, she was feeling nostalgic for the home where the Alaskan Bush People had built so many memories. As she and Rain explained, every board of the house had a story behind it.

Once the Alaskan Bush People siblings first saw the house again, Bird excused herself and hurried to the back where she broke down. Overwhelmed with both sadness and happiness, Bird struggled to process all that she was feeling at that moment. Once she collected herself, she and Rain continued into the house, and immediately, they began swapping memories. Bird remembered carving designs into the beams, while Rain recalled working diligently on the gorgeous, homemade wood table with their father.

Surely, it must have been difficult for the siblings to leave their first true family home, but hopefully, the trip provided some much-needed closure, too.