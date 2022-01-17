‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Reportedly Ties the Knot with Raiven

Wedding bells are ringing on the North Star Ranch! Alaskan Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have finally tied the knot in a ceremony with friends and family, as well as their almost-two-year-old son, River.

The newlyweds have yet to post any photos from the ceremony on their social media accounts, though you can find exclusive photos here.

In the photos, Raiven wore a gorgeous white gown with a low neckline as well as a string of pearls and a short veil. Beside her, on one side, was her husband and her son, as well as Bear’s brothers, Bam and Noah as well as little Elijah. On the other side stood her mother-in-law, Ami, and sisters-in-law, Rain and Bird, and brother-in-law, Gabe and his wife, Raquell.

In the meantime, Bear spoke with PEOPLE and shared just how happy he is to finally be Raiven’s husband.

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s a honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife,” the Alaskan Bush People star gushed. “She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”

Of course, the bride was just as elated to have made her union with Bear official.

Raiven added: “Was so very happy to have our friends and family that were able to make it. Bear looked very handsome and I’m very grateful for the family we’ve made.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Originally Got Engaged in 2019

Back in February 2019, Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown happily announced his new engagement to Raiven in a post on Instagram. Along with it, he added a sweet family photo with little River in a purple jacket with fuzzy animal ears on the hood.

Just over a year later, Bear posted another update that they had split up, but soon enough, Raiven was back in his life, not just as a co-parent, but as his girlfriend. Though the two seemed to have their differences in the past, since then, they’ve been able to work through them and maintain a stable relationship. Sure enough, months later, Raiven and River came to live with Bear in Washington.

Now that their turmoils seem to be behind them, the two are happier than ever. And knowing the King of Extreme and the rest of the Alaskan Bush People, the wedding must have been nothing short of sentimental and adventurous.