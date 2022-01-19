‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Shares Heartwarming Photo With Family After Wedding

Courtesy of the newlyweds, Alaskan Bush People fans now have an adorable look at Bear, Raiven, and their son, River, during the Brown wedding.

In a pair of Instagram posts, Bear Brown is keeping Alaskan Bush People fans up to date on his life. And it’s exciting times for the reality star, too, as he’s now a married man! The long-awaited union of Bear Brown and Raiven Adams took place on January 16, 2021, and Bear seems over the moon.

“Raiven and I have officially gotten married! The love of my life! Looking forward to spending forever with you! My heart belongs to you!” he posts to his official Instagram. Both Bear and Raiven have posted beautiful, snow-laden photos from their big day:

Alaskan Bush People fans are commenting in droves to congratulate the couple. “Congratulations! So happy for you!” one follower celebrates. Indeed, it’s an exciting time for the Brown family!

Present at the wedding were siblings Noah, his son Elijah, Joshua Bam Bam, Rain, Snowbird, Gabe & wife Raquelle, with matriarch Ami Brown beside bride Raiven.

Discovery Announces an ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Wedding

On Jan. 17, Alaskan Bush People’s network, Discovery, would confirm the news of Bear & Raiven’s wedding.

“It feels really good to be married,” Bear told Discovery after his first full day of marriage. “I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s am honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife. She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away!”

But the wedding would fall short of perfect, as Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown died unexpectedly almost a year ago and his absence was sorely felt. “I only wish Da had of been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat,” Bear said of his late father.

Bear is still “looking forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven,” he says. “She’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”

Raiven agrees, adding she “was so very happy to have our friends and family that were able to make it” for Discovery. “Bear looked very handsome and I’m very grateful for the family we’ve made… I can’t imagine a better feeling than watching someone love our son as much as I do. It was like he had met him from day one – they just got along immediately. Like he just knew,” she continues of Bear’s COVID-delayed meeting of their son, River.

All the best to the Alaskan Bush People family during this exciting time!