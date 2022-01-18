‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Wishes Father Billy Could Have Been at Wedding

After a lot of on-and-off between Bear Brown and Raiven Adams, the two finally tied the knot. The two first met while filming the popular reality TV series, “Alaskan Bush People.”

The two got married on Sunday while surrounded by some of their close family and friends. Also present was their adorable 1-and-a-half-year-old son, River.

The exciting ceremony brought the entire family together. Sadly, the patriarch of the family, Billy Brown, doesn’t get to see his son get married. He passed away in February at the age of 68 from a seizure.

His absence was felt by his family, especially Bear Brown.

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s a honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife. She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone,” Bear Brown said to People.

It’s been a difficult couple of years for the “Alaskan Bush People” family. Not only did they lose Billy Brown, but a fire also destroyed a lot of their land. Their mother, Ami Brown, has also had her share of health problems that caused the family to move to Washington state.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Couple’s Romantic Timeline

As for Bear Brown, his love life has been up and down. He first got engaged in August 2019. However, two weeks after getting engaged the two decided to part ways. A day after that Raiven announced she was pregnant. Then, in October, they gave the relationship another shot. Once again, they split up. In September 2020, Brown got to hold his son River for the first time and the pair once again gave their love another chance.

Fast forward to now and the two are happily married. He hinted at the two getting married a year ago. He wrote on Instagram, “Hey everybody! I wanted to let y’all guys know, that very soon I will be a married man!!!! Be sure to check out the new season of Alaskan Bush People and all your questions will be answered!!!! Thank you everyone for all your support!!!! God bless!!!”

Bear Brown has made it clear that life without his dad has not been easy at all. He has even taken certain measures while raising River to keep his father in mind. He also shared on Instagram that he’s started calling him Little Billy in honor of his father.

The family also took a really beautiful photo at the ceremony. The whole family, including Rain, Ami, Gabriel, Snowbird, and others, were all together. The only one missing from the photo appears to be Matt. He is the oldest sibling in the family.

He had a falling out with many of his family members after a plethora of controversy.