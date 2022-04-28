‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Makes Dramatic Transformation

The youngest member of Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People, Rain Brown shocks viewers with a new look. Fans of the long-running reality series have watched Rain’s transformation from a child to a young woman.

Rain grew up in the bush of Alaska alongside her mother and father, Billy and Ami Brown as well as her five siblings. Rain and her sister Snowbird share memories of playing with dolls together whilst caring for the family’s many farm animals. Although she is the youngest of six siblings, Rain is evolving into her own person desperate to find her independence.

Born Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown, Rain was a timid and reserved child. However, from a young age, she showed interest in makeup and discovered her own sense of fashion. She is currently residing with her mother, Ami while they look into different living accommodations.

The Alaskan Bush People star is beginning a new and exciting journey as she steps into adulthood.

Rain Brown Looks Stunning in New Photo

Rain turned heads with her post on Instagram featuring a new finished look. The Alaskan Bush People clan also referred to as the Wolf Pack, prides themselves on their lack of dependence on modern-day technology. As a result, it makes sense why Rain’s 330K+ followers were in shock from her stunning transformation.

Siblings of the Brown family just recently began using social media channels such as Snapchat and TikTok in an effort to communicate with fans of the show.

There’s no doubt Rain is all grown up in the selfie she posted below.

Rain’s new look features slightly pink lips coupled with a subtle smirk behind the lens. She made sure to point out this is her first selfie in a while noting she isn’t wearing a wedding ring.

Of course, the biggest showstopper in Rain’s selfie is her new blonde locks! Previously, Rain sported her original brown hair, however has since made the decision to go a few shades lighter.

Brother Bear Brown’s girlfriend, Raiven Adams is most definitely a fan. Adams responded to Rain’s selfie with a bunch of hearts indicating her approval.

Devotees of the series were quick to send praises and uplifting comments in response to Rain’s post. The Brown family has had a difficult year as they mourn the loss of their father, Billy Brown.

In the most recent season of Alaskan Bush People, Rain mined for gold in Washington at their homestead to honor her late father. All members of the Wolf Pack came together to bring North Star Ranch up to operating status as a tribute to the patriarch.

Billy Brown passed away in February 2021 after suffering a major seizure.