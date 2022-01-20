‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Raiven Adams Gets Snappy When Asked About Matt Brown at Wedding

“Alaskan Bush People” stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams tied the knot on Sunday. It was an intimate ceremony in which they were surrounded by close friends and family.

That includes most of the Brown family members, such as Ami, Gabe, Rain, and Bird, amongst others. If you’ve been looking through some of the couple’s recent wedding pictures, you may have noticed that there’s one person nowhere to be seen. That is Matt Brown.

He is the oldest sibling in the family and, by the looks of it, did not pop into town to celebrate with Bear and Raiven. After sharing some photos online, one fan happened to ask about Matt Brown. They wrote, “Where is the oldest brother brown? Never see him anymore.”

To which Raiven quickly replied, “That has nothing to do with me so not my place to answer.”

For those who haven’t kept up with the drama outside of “Alaskan Bush People,” Matt has been exiled by most of his family. Most of the tension started after he was accused of rape by two women. After that, he was taken off the show, and several family members cited no longer communicating with him.

Matt Brown was also in rehab in the past for alcohol abuse back in 2016. He went back to rehab in September 2018, hoping to get his “life back on track soon,” according to The Sun.

Matt Brown and Bear Brown also had a massive disagreement that played out over social media. Matt talked about his father Billy keeping money from the rest of the family and other not great details. Bear got upset by these “lies” from his brother.

That resulted in Bear eventually going private on Instagram and limiting his social media usage altogether.

Other ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Family Member Not at Wedding

While most of the family gathered to watch Bear and Raiven tie the knot, there was one person everyone wished was able to witness it all. Sadly, the father of the family, Billy Brown, passed away in February.

Bear Brown seemed exceptionally close to his father and wished that he was there watching him get married. During an interview with People, Bear said he felt like his father was still there in spirit.

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s a honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife. She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone,” Bear Brown said.

He has also said that he has taken to calling his son Little Billy in honor of his father. River is now 1-and-a-half.