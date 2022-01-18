‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Raiven Adams Opens Up About Wedding

Fans of Alaskan Bush People rejoice. Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have officially said their vows and are now married! PEOPLE exclusively reveals the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday with close friends and family.

Hats off to the happy couple who share 1½-year-old son, River.

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s an honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife,” Bear tells PEOPLE of the big day. “She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family, and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”

Raiven chimes in with, “Was so very happy to have our friends and family that were able to make it. Bear looked very handsome and I’m very grateful for the family we’ve made.”

Alaskan Bush People Wedding Rumors Come True

Fans have been looking forward to the event ever since Brown posted to Instagram speculating a wedding may be in their future.

“Hey everybody! I wanted to let y’all guys know, that very soon I will be a married man!!!!” his post read from back in February. “Be sure to check out the new season of Alaskan Bush People and all your questions will be answered!!!! Thank you everyone for all your support!!!! God bless!!!”

Bear and Raiven first got engaged in August 2019. However, after just two weeks they told PEOPLE they “made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple.”

Twenty-four hours later the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. By October, the pair were back together before splitting again. Fortunately, the two reconciled once more after Bear held his son for the first time at 6 months.

“I have some awesome news I’d like to share with everyone,” Bear took to Instagram to share the news. “After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being co-parents we are going to be just parents!”

Smitten with his brand new baby boy, Brown gushed to PEOPLE saying, “River is so amazing. And to put it simply,” he continued, “there is no feeling as awesome as getting to hold your son for the first time!”

Bear and Raiven celebrated their son’s first birthday in March shortly after Billy Brown’s untimely passing. Brown opened up about his Dad in a sweet Instagram post for River’s birthday saying, “Today is my boy’s first Birthday!!! River is officially one year old! I’ve also taken to calling him Little Billy, in honor of Da, I know without a doubt, my Dad would be proud of me! I will try my hardest to be as good as a dad as he was!”

Alaskan Bush People is now streaming on Discovery+.